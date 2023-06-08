Racing Post logo
Football tips

Football accumulator tips for Friday June 9: Pat's can thrive as part of 10-1 fourfold

Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 10-1 with William Hill

The League of Ireland is the focus of attention on Friday night with top-flight and first division matches on the menu.

Leading football tipster Henry Harwicke has found some value on the Irish coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 10-1 with Hills.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Friday.

Friday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Bohemians/draw double chance v Derry

St Patrick's to beat Drogheda 

Shelbourne to beat Sligo

Athlone to beat Kerry

Derry v Bohemians

It can be easy to overreact to a small sample size of bad results, but Derry's issue run deeper than that having been hit hard with injuries and it's difficult to have confidence in them, making Bohs worth a wager to avoid defeat when they visit Brandywell Stadium.

Drogheda v St Patrick's

St Patrick's have won six of their last seven matches, they hammered Derry 4-1 last time out and they should oblige again at Drogheda. 

Shelbourne v Sligo

Sligo have lost five of their last six matches, scoring just one goal in that poor run, and they look vulnerable at Shelbourne. 

Kerry v Athlone

Athlone are having a fine season in Ireland's second tier, particularly in attack, and play their home games on an artificial surface, so will have no fear of a trip to basement side Kerry.

Henry Hardwicke
Published on 8 June 2023
