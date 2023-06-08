Football accumulator tips for Friday June 9: Pat's can thrive as part of 10-1 fourfold

The League of Ireland is the focus of attention on Friday night with top-flight and first division matches on the menu.

Leading football tipster Henry Harwicke has found some value on the Irish coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 10-1 with Hills.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Friday.

Friday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Bohemians/draw double chance v Derry

St Patrick's to beat Drogheda

Shelbourne to beat Sligo

Athlone to beat Kerry

Click to add Henry Hardwicke's football accumulator to your betslip with William Hill, the fourfold pays 10-1

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Derry v Bohemians

It can be easy to overreact to a small sample size of bad results, but Derry's issue run deeper than that having been hit hard with injuries and it's difficult to have confidence in them, making Bohs worth a wager to avoid defeat when they visit Brandywell Stadium.

Drogheda v St Patrick's

St Patrick's have won six of their last seven matches, they hammered Derry 4-1 last time out and they should oblige again at Drogheda.

Shelbourne v Sligo

Sligo have lost five of their last six matches, scoring just one goal in that poor run, and they look vulnerable at Shelbourne.

Kerry v Athlone

Athlone are having a fine season in Ireland's second tier, particularly in attack, and play their home games on an artificial surface, so will have no fear of a trip to basement side Kerry.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport