Football tips

Football accumulator tips for Friday July 7: Shelbourne can help seal 11-1 acca

Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 11-1 with bet365

There's a cracking card of fixtures from the League of Ireland on Friday night and our acca is made up of the picks of the punts from Ireland and a selection from Norway. 

Top football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Friday's coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 11-1.

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Friday.

Friday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

St Patrick's to beat Cork 

Shelbourne to beat UCD

Dundalk to beat Bohemians

HamKam to beat Aalesund

Click to add Henry Hardwicke's football accumulator to your betslip with bet365, the fourfold pays 11-1

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

St Patrick's v Cork 

Cork have done well in recent weeks, but there's a huge gulf in class here and St Patrick's should have no issues taking three points against City. 

UCD v Shelbourne

Sean Boyd's return has helped Shelbourne to start scoring again – five in their last four games is a step in the right direction – and UCD look completely out of their depth this season.

Bohemians v Dundalk

Dundalk have 12 points from their last five matches and what is really encouraging is that they fell behind in three of those. They humbled Shamrock Rovers last time and they are clearly improving.

HamKam v Aalesund

Aalesund have failed to score in seven of their 12 league games, netting one away goal all season and they look vulnerable in this basement clash against HamKam.

Henry HardwickeRacing Post Sport
Published on 6 July 2023Last updated 17:11, 6 July 2023
