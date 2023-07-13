Football accumulator tips for Friday July 14: Shelbourne can help land 10-1 acca

There's another packed evening of action in Ireland with Premier and Division One fixtures taking place on Friday night.

Top football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied the League of Ireland card and selected a fourfold which pays out at over 10-1.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Friday.

Friday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Drogheda to beat UCD

Shelbourne to beat Bohemians

Bray to beat Wexford

Cobh to beat Finn Harps

UCD v Drogheda

UCD will put huge effort into keeping this contest tight, but they have been dreadful this season and Drogheda's class is likely to tell.

Shelbourne v Bohemians

Shelbourne should be full of confidence after hammering UCD 4-0 last time out and while Bohemians may offer a stiffer test, the Bohs have won only two of their last ten matches.

Bray v Wexford

Bray have lost only two of their last ten Division One matches and they should see off a weak Wexford outfit.

Finn Harps v Cobh

Finn Harps have won only one of their 11 home league matches this season and it's not hard to see high-flying Cobh winning in Ballybofey.

