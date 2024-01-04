Football accumulator tips for Friday, January 5: Spurs key to 6-1 acca

The FA Cup is the main attraction on Friday night, with a televised game between Tottenham and Burnley the highlight.

There are three games in the competition, as well as action from across Europe. Football tipster Joe Casey has analysed the card and selected an accumulator that pays over 6-1.

All bets must be placed by 7.15pm on Friday.

Friday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Over 2.5 goals in Brentford v Wolves

Fulham -1 v Rotherham

Tottenham and over 2.5 goals v Burnley

Porto to beat Boavista

Place a £10 bet on our football acca and get £30 in free bets with bet365

New customers can get in on the action with bet365's enticing offer – claim £30 in free bets by staking £10 on a football acca.

Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration required. Time limits and full T&Cs apply.

Brentford v Wolves

There have been at least three goals in nine of Brentford's last 12 games and Wolves were 4-1 victors away to the Bees nine days ago. Take over 2.5 goals in west London.

Fulham v Rotherham

Rotherham have conceded 50 goals in this season's Championship and the Millers could probably do without a trip to Premier League Fulham, who can overcome a one-goal deficit on the handicap.

Tottenham v Burnley

Burnley's last six FA Cup matches against Premier League teams have produced 28 goals so Tottenham are fancied to beat the Clarets in a high-scoring cup contest.

Boavista v Porto

Boavista have lost six of their last seven games and that poor run looks set to continue against Porto, who have won six of their last eight.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.