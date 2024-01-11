Football accumulator tips for Friday January 12: Hull central to 6-1 acca

Not only is there the usual dose of Championship action on Friday night with Hull entertaining Norwich, but there is a Premier League fixture as Burnley host relegation rivals Luton.

Elsewhere, the Bundesliga returns from its winter break with Bayern hoping to bridge the gap on leaders Bayer Leverkusen, while there is also top-flight action from Spain and France.

All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Friday

Friday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Bayern to win & over 2.5 goals v Hoffenheim

Hull to beat Norwich

Luton or draw double chance v Burnley

Marseille to beat Strasbourg

Bayern v Hoffenheim

Bayern need to keep the heat on Leverkusen at the top of the Bundesliga and they should win a high-scoring encounter at home to Hoffenheim. There have been 35 goals scored in the Bavarians' seven home league matches this term and that free-scoring trend should continue when Hoffenheim come calling.

Burnley v Luton

Burnley finished 21 points clear of Luton in last term's Championship but the Hatters have been more competitive in the Premier League. The Clarets have lost nine of their first ten home games and look vulnerable against a Luton side who have won three of their last seven, also losing narrowly to Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal.

Hull v Norwich

Hull have won five of their last eight home matches and they can pick up three more points when Norwich come to town. The Canaries have won only one of their last six matches and they haven't scored a single goal on their last two road trips, so expect them to struggle.

Marseille v Strasbourg

Marseille have lost only one of their last nine matches and, unbeaten in their previous eight home outings, they look set to silence Strasbourg. The visitors have won only twice in their last eight attempts on the road and there are not many trickier trips in France than this.

