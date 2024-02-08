Racing Post logo
Football tips

Football accumulator tips for Friday February 9: Back our 6-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 6-1 with CopyBet

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Sheffield Wednesday host Birmingham in a crunch game at the bottom of the Championship on Friday and there is also a whole host of action on the continent to savour. 

Borussia Dortmund look bankers in their Bundesliga match against Freiburg and BVB feature in our fourfold, which pays 6-1 with CopyBet. 

All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Friday.

Friday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Birmingham draw no bet v Sheffield Wednesday

Borussia Dortmund to beat Freiburg

Marseille to beat Metz

Under 2.5 goals in Salernitana v Empoli

Our Friday fourfold pays out at 6-1 with CopyBet.

Not got a CopyBet account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with CopyBet.

Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham

Birmingham have long-term ambitions to make an impact towards the top end of the Championship, but staying in the division is of more immediate concern and they can strengthen their survival chances by defeating second-bottom Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Borussia Dortmund v Freiburg

Borussia Dortmund have taken seven points from their first three matches in 2024 and they can continue their unbeaten start to the year with a win against Freiburg.

Marseille v Metz

It has been a tough few weeks for Marseille, who most recently suffered a 1-0 defeat to Lyon. That was their fourth game without a win but OM can bounce back to record a routine home win against Metz tonight.

Salernitana v Empoli

This is a true basement battle and, with just six Serie A wins between the pair this term, getting short on goals looks the play. 

New customers can get £50 in free bets when they bet £10 with CopyBet

We’ve already mentioned that CopyBet are offering £50 in free bets when you deposit and bet £10.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £50 in free bets to place on football with CopyBet. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

  1. Head over to Copy Bet through this link and click the 'Claim Free Bets' to get started.
  2. Create your username and password and register a new account.
  3. Place a £10 single football bet at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater.
  4. Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets worth £10 each.

CopyBet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this CopyBet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

  • The qualifying bet should be a £10 single bet featuring odds of at least 1-2 (1.5)
  • Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets that can be used one after another
  • Each free bet lasts for seven days
  • Offer stands for verified UK and Ireland clients only
  • Pre-Match or live
  • No cashout available
  • Max payout – £/€500
  • Visit CopyBet for further T&Cs

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Henry HardwickeRacing Post Sport

Published on 8 February 2024inFootball tips

Last updated 15:42, 8 February 2024

