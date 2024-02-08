Football accumulator tips for Friday February 9: Back our 6-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Sheffield Wednesday host Birmingham in a crunch game at the bottom of the Championship on Friday and there is also a whole host of action on the continent to savour.

Borussia Dortmund look bankers in their Bundesliga match against Freiburg and BVB feature in our fourfold, which pays 6-1 with CopyBet.

All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Friday.

Friday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Birmingham draw no bet v Sheffield Wednesday

Borussia Dortmund to beat Freiburg

Marseille to beat Metz

Under 2.5 goals in Salernitana v Empoli

Our Friday fourfold pays out at 6-1 with CopyBet.

Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham

Birmingham have long-term ambitions to make an impact towards the top end of the Championship, but staying in the division is of more immediate concern and they can strengthen their survival chances by defeating second-bottom Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Borussia Dortmund v Freiburg

Borussia Dortmund have taken seven points from their first three matches in 2024 and they can continue their unbeaten start to the year with a win against Freiburg.

Marseille v Metz

It has been a tough few weeks for Marseille, who most recently suffered a 1-0 defeat to Lyon. That was their fourth game without a win but OM can bounce back to record a routine home win against Metz tonight.

Salernitana v Empoli

This is a true basement battle and, with just six Serie A wins between the pair this term, getting short on goals looks the play.

