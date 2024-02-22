Football accumulator tips for Friday February 23: Back our 6-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
Liam Flin's football fourfold pays out at 6-1 with CopyBet
It's another busy Friday across the continent with Bayer Leverkusen looking to extend their advantage at the top of the Bundesliga and Lyon hoping to continue their resurgence in Ligue 1 while there is also action in England, including a top-two clash in the Championship. Our fourfold for Friday pays out at 6-1 with CopyBet.
Not got a CopyBet account? New customers can get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with CopyBet.
All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Friday.
Friday's accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Liam Flin has picked:
Bayer Leverkusen over 1.5 goals v Mainz
Bologna to beat Verona
Real Sociedad to beat Villarreal
Lyon to beat Metz
Bayer Leverkusen v Mainz
Xabi Alonso has been linked to both Liverpool and Bayern Munich in the last week but he will be fully focused on Bayer Leverkusen's title charge on Friday. They have scored 57 goals in the Bundesliga this term and can net at least a couple against lowly Mainz.
Bologna v Verona
Wins over Sassuolo, Lecce, Fiorentina and Lazio have steered Bologna's top-four pursuit back on track and they are a solid bet to beat relegation-threatened Verona.
Real Sociedad v Villarreal
Real Sociedad stopped the rot with a 2-1 win away to Mallorca on Sunday and they can make it back-to-back wins when they host Villarreal, who have won just one of their last eight matches.
Metz v Lyon
Things are looking up for Lyon, who have risen up to mid-table in Ligue 1 and have a French Cup quarter-final to look forward to. They can make it five wins on the spin against struggling Metz.
New customers can get £50 in free bets when they bet £10 with CopyBet
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 22 February 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 17:42, 22 February 2024
- Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting and tipping podcast
- England Women v Austria Women predictions and free football tips
- Leeds v Leicester predictions, odds and betting tips
- Football accumulator tips for Thursday February 22: Back our 13-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
- Football accumulator tips for Wednesday, February 21: Back our 19-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
- Porto v Arsenal predictions: Bukayo Saka anytime goalscorer + grab £30 in FREE BETS for the Champions League
- Grab £40 in football free bets with BetMGM when you sign up and bet just £10 this February
- Premier League midweek football betting tips, predictions and best bets + £30 in free bets + £10 casino bonus with Unibet
