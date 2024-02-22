Football accumulator tips for Friday February 23: Back our 6-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

It's another busy Friday across the continent with Bayer Leverkusen looking to extend their advantage at the top of the Bundesliga and Lyon hoping to continue their resurgence in Ligue 1 while there is also action in England, including a top-two clash in the Championship. Our fourfold for Friday pays out at 6-1 with CopyBet.

Not got a CopyBet account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with CopyBet.

All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Friday.

Friday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Liam Flin has picked:

Bayer Leverkusen over 1.5 goals v Mainz

Bologna to beat Verona

Real Sociedad to beat Villarreal

Lyon to beat Metz

Bayer Leverkusen v Mainz

Xabi Alonso has been linked to both Liverpool and Bayern Munich in the last week but he will be fully focused on Bayer Leverkusen's title charge on Friday. They have scored 57 goals in the Bundesliga this term and can net at least a couple against lowly Mainz.

Bologna v Verona

Wins over Sassuolo, Lecce, Fiorentina and Lazio have steered Bologna's top-four pursuit back on track and they are a solid bet to beat relegation-threatened Verona.

Real Sociedad v Villarreal

Real Sociedad stopped the rot with a 2-1 win away to Mallorca on Sunday and they can make it back-to-back wins when they host Villarreal, who have won just one of their last eight matches.

Metz v Lyon

Things are looking up for Lyon, who have risen up to mid-table in Ligue 1 and have a French Cup quarter-final to look forward to. They can make it five wins on the spin against struggling Metz.

New customers can get £50 in free bets when they bet £10 with CopyBet

We’ve already mentioned that CopyBet are offering £50 in free bets when you deposit and bet £10.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £50 in free bets to place on football with CopyBet. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Copy Bet through this link and click the 'Claim Free Bets' to get started. Create your username and password and register a new account. Place a £10 single football bet at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater. Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets worth £10 each.

CopyBet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this CopyBet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The qualifying bet should be a £10 single bet featuring odds of at least 1-2 (1.5)

Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets that can be used one after another

Each free bet lasts for seven days

Offer stands for verified UK and Ireland clients only

Pre-Match or live

No cashout available

Max payout – £/€500

Visit CopyBet for further T&Cs

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.