Football accumulator tips for Friday, February 2: Back our 11-2 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

Domestic focus will be on Championship promotion chasers Leeds on Friday evening as they bid to bolster their top-two hopes against Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

There are also top-flight matches in France, Germany, Italy and Spain, and football expert Aaron Ashley has picked out a fourfold which pays out at 11-2 with CopyBet.

All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Friday.

Friday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Both teams to score in Heidenheim v Dortmund

Bristol City or draw double chance v Leeds

PSG to beat Strasbourg

Athletic Bilbao to beat Mallorca

Our Friday's fourfold pays out at 11-2 with CopyBet.

Heidenheim v Dortmund

Both teams have scored in 13 of Heidenheim's 19 Bundesliga games this season while no team in the German top flight has found the net in more games this season than Borussia Dortmund (18). With both sides in excellent nick, this should be a free-scoring encounter.

Bristol City v Leeds

Bristol City were the better side in Tuesday's 2-2 draw away to Coventry and they can pick up at least a point against Leeds at Ashton Gate. The Robins remain hopeful of mounting a playoff push and are playing well enough to frustrate Leeds, who are not as effective away from their beloved Elland Road.

Strasbourg v PSG

PSG threw away a 2-0 lead against Brest at the weekend but they can respond positively with victory at Strasbourg, who have won only two of their last seven at home. The Parisians have been pretty irresistible on their travels, going nine games unbeaten and winning five of those matches.

Athletic Bilbao v Mallorca

Athletic Bilbao are flying high in fifth in La Liga and that is largely down to their dominance at home, where they are unbeaten in ten matches and have won five on the spin. Visitors Mallorca are capable but they have failed to win any of their last eight away league games, losing on five occasions.

