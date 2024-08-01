Football accumulator tips for Friday August 2: Back our 10-1 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets

The men's quarter-finals at the Olympics provide the footballing highlight of the day, but there is plenty of top action across the continent and closer to home as well. There are three League of Ireland clashes to enjoy, the Scottish Championship gets underway and there is European action from Germany, Belgium and further afield too. Our Friday fourfold pays out at 10-1 with Betfair.



Not got a Betfair account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with Betfair.

All bets must be placed by 2pm on Friday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Both teams to score in Morocco vs USA

Spain to beat Japan

Both teams to score in Cologne vs Hamburg

France to beat Argentina

Morocco vs USA

The Atlas Lions did well to top Group B but their defence has failed to impress and an in-form USA attack could play their part in an exciting tie. Both teams to score has been a winning bet in two of Morocco's three games at the Olympics and given the States have netted seven goals in their last two matches, that trend looks set to continue in Paris.

Japan vs Spain

Despite enjoying a perfect group stage, Japan still look vulnerable against a talented Spain side. They lost the expected goals in their final two group games against Mali and Israel, and La Roja are unlikely to be as wasteful as those two sides with La Liga regulars Abel Ruiz, Fermin Lopez and Alex Baena in their squad.

Cologne vs Hamburg

Both of these teams will have their eyes on promotion from Bundesliga 2 this season and Hamburg will fancy their chances of making a big impression in their opener against relegated Cologne. The visitors had a habit of finding the net on their travels last term and they should be able to register in this one against a team who conceded 11 goals in their final six games of last season.

France vs Argentina

Les Bleus won all three of their group games, scoring seven goals and conceding none in the process. They should prove too strong for Argentina, who lost their opener to Morocco and were outshot 10-9 by Ukraine in their final group-stage match. France made nine changes for their final group game so will be fresher than their opponents in Bordeaux and the hosts can seal their place in the semi-finals with a win.

