- More
Football accumulator tips for Friday August 2: Back our 10-1 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets
Jamie Griffith's football fourfold pays out at 10-1 with Betfair
The men's quarter-finals at the Olympics provide the footballing highlight of the day, but there is plenty of top action across the continent and closer to home as well. There are three League of Ireland clashes to enjoy, the Scottish Championship gets underway and there is European action from Germany, Belgium and further afield too. Our Friday fourfold pays out at 10-1 with Betfair.
Not got a Betfair account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with Betfair.
All bets must be placed by 2pm on Friday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday
Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:
Both teams to score in Morocco vs USA
Spain to beat Japan
Both teams to score in Cologne vs Hamburg
France to beat Argentina
Get £50 In Free Bets When You Place £10
- Free Bets with Betfair's Rewards Club
Back the Racing Post football acca with Betfair and get £50 in free bet multiples
Morocco vs USA
The Atlas Lions did well to top Group B but their defence has failed to impress and an in-form USA attack could play their part in an exciting tie. Both teams to score has been a winning bet in two of Morocco's three games at the Olympics and given the States have netted seven goals in their last two matches, that trend looks set to continue in Paris.
Japan vs Spain
Despite enjoying a perfect group stage, Japan still look vulnerable against a talented Spain side. They lost the expected goals in their final two group games against Mali and Israel, and La Roja are unlikely to be as wasteful as those two sides with La Liga regulars Abel Ruiz, Fermin Lopez and Alex Baena in their squad.
Cologne vs Hamburg
Both of these teams will have their eyes on promotion from Bundesliga 2 this season and Hamburg will fancy their chances of making a big impression in their opener against relegated Cologne. The visitors had a habit of finding the net on their travels last term and they should be able to register in this one against a team who conceded 11 goals in their final six games of last season.
France vs Argentina
Les Bleus won all three of their group games, scoring seven goals and conceding none in the process. They should prove too strong for Argentina, who lost their opener to Morocco and were outshot 10-9 by Ukraine in their final group-stage match. France made nine changes for their final group game so will be fresher than their opponents in Bordeaux and the hosts can seal their place in the semi-finals with a win.
Get £50 in free bet multiples when you bet on the Racing Post football acca with Betfair
We’ve already mentioned that Betfair are offering £50 in free bets when you bet £10 on the Racing Post football acca.
Here is how you can claim this £50 Betfair multiples offer when you place a qualifying bet on the Racing Post football acca.
- Head over to Betfair through this link to sign up using promo code ZSKAOG.
- Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min of EVS (2.0).
- Get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport.
Betfair betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £50 in free sports bets. T&Cs apply, including the following:
- All rewards are valid for 30 days after they have been awarded.
- Unmatched, unsettled or voided bets will not count towards this promotion.
- Excludes 'same market' bets placed on the Betfair Sportsbook.
- Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
- Bets placed using free bets as the stake (in full or in part) will not qualify.
- You'll be able to see details of your free bets in the ‘My Bonuses’ tab which can be accessed at the top of the website.
- If Betfair find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, they reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.
- Cashed Out or Partially Cashed out bets are excluded from the promotion.
- The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.
- To complete Phone Verification you must have a device capable of receiving an SMS.
- Visit Betfair for further T&Cs
- 18+. For more info visit www.begambleaware.org
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inFootball tips
Last updated
- Football accumulator tips for Thursday August 1: Back our 6-1 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets
- Football accumulator tips for Wednesday July 31: Back our 11-2 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets
- Football accumulator tips for Tuesday July 30: Back our 17-2 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets
- Sunday's women's Olympic predictions and free football tips: United States fancied to edge competitive affair
- Football accumulator tips for Sunday July 28: Back our 8-1 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets
- Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day three: get £20 in free bets when you bet just £5
- Get ready for day three of Glorious Goodwood with Bet365 and their latest betting offer. New customers can get £30 in free bets when they sign up and bet £10.
- Betfair Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day three: get £50 in free bets when you bet just £10
- Get the best Glorious Goodwood betting offers: bag up to £545 for day three
- Claim up to £545 in free bets and bonuses for day three at the Galway festival
- Football accumulator tips for Thursday August 1: Back our 6-1 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets
- Football accumulator tips for Wednesday July 31: Back our 11-2 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets
- Football accumulator tips for Tuesday July 30: Back our 17-2 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets
- Sunday's women's Olympic predictions and free football tips: United States fancied to edge competitive affair
- Football accumulator tips for Sunday July 28: Back our 8-1 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets
- Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day three: get £20 in free bets when you bet just £5
- Get ready for day three of Glorious Goodwood with Bet365 and their latest betting offer. New customers can get £30 in free bets when they sign up and bet £10.
- Betfair Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day three: get £50 in free bets when you bet just £10
- Get the best Glorious Goodwood betting offers: bag up to £545 for day three
- Claim up to £545 in free bets and bonuses for day three at the Galway festival