Football accumulator tips for Friday April 5: Back our 15-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

There is stacks of action around Europe on Friday and a key game in the Championship relegation fight when Plymouth head to Rotherham. Our fourfold for the evening's entertainment pays out at 15-1.



All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Friday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Plymouth to beat Rotherham

Eintracht Frankfurt to beat Werder Bremen

Sassuolo to beat Salernitana

Lille to beat Marseille

Rotherham v Plymouth

Plymouth have played seven teams inside the Championship's top ten in their last ten matches but they can ease their relegation fears by beating bottom-of-the-table Rotherham.

Eintracht Frankfurt v Werder Bremen

Eintracht Frankfurt can condemn Werder Bremen to their fifth straight Bundesliga defeat at Deutsche Bank Park.

Salernitana v Sassuolo

Salernitana look doomed to relegation after losing ten of their last 12 games, leaving the cut adrift at the bottom of Serie A by ten points. This is a great chance for Sassuolo to boost their hopes of avoiding the drop.

Lille v Marseille

Lille moved into fourth place in Ligue 1 last weekend after defeating great rivals Lens in the Derby du Nord, while Marseille were well beaten by ten-man Paris Saint Germain in Le Classique.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.