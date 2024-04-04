Football accumulator tips for Friday April 5: Back our 15-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 15-1 with CopyBet
There is stacks of action around Europe on Friday and a key game in the Championship relegation fight when Plymouth head to Rotherham. Our fourfold for the evening's entertainment pays out at 15-1 with CopyBet.
All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Friday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
Plymouth to beat Rotherham
Eintracht Frankfurt to beat Werder Bremen
Sassuolo to beat Salernitana
Lille to beat Marseille
Rotherham v Plymouth
Plymouth have played seven teams inside the Championship's top ten in their last ten matches but they can ease their relegation fears by beating bottom-of-the-table Rotherham.
Eintracht Frankfurt v Werder Bremen
Eintracht Frankfurt can condemn Werder Bremen to their fifth straight Bundesliga defeat at Deutsche Bank Park.
Salernitana v Sassuolo
Salernitana look doomed to relegation after losing ten of their last 12 games, leaving the cut adrift at the bottom of Serie A by ten points. This is a great chance for Sassuolo to boost their hopes of avoiding the drop.
Lille v Marseille
Lille moved into fourth place in Ligue 1 last weekend after defeating great rivals Lens in the Derby du Nord, while Marseille were well beaten by ten-man Paris Saint Germain in Le Classique.
Published on 4 April 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 16:35, 4 April 2024
