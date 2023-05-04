Football accumulator tips for Friday April 5: Mainz can anchor 7-1 acca

There's a whole host of fixtures taking place across Europe on Friday night. Queen's Park take on Dundee in the Scottish Championship title decider, while Schalke are in desperate need of points when they visit Mainz in their fight to avoid relegation from the Bundesliga.

Top football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Friday's coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 7-1.

All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Friday.

Friday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Mainz to beat Schalke

Partick to beat Raith

Shamrock Rovers to beat Bohemians

Cobh to beat Finn Harps

Click to add to your betslip with Betfair, the fourfold pays 7-1 (desktop)

Click to add to your betslip with Betfair, the fourfold pays 7-1 (mobile)

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Mainz v Schalke

Schalke may have picked up a little of late, taking six points from the last nine available but both of those successes have come at home. The visitors have managed just one win in 14 attempts on their travels in the Bundesliga this season and they are likely to come up short at Mainz.

Raith Rovers v Partick

Partick have a chance to grab second place on the final day of Scottish Championship action and in-form Thistle should hold up their side of the bargain with a victory in Kirkcaldy against Raith.

Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians

Rovers have lost once in 13 games and defied a drift in the market when winning 2-0 at Derry City on Monday. Bohemians need a lot to go right to get anything out of the game at Tallaght.

Cobh v Finn Harps

Finn Harps face a round trip of just shy of 900 kilometres to Cobh and it might be a longer one back as Rams have developed into a decent and reliable side under Shane Keegan.

Follow us on Twitter