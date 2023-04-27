Football accumulator tips for Friday April 28: Dortmund can help land 19-1 four-timer
Ian Wilkerson's football fourfold pays out at 19-1 with Hills
We are getting towards the end of the season across Europe and there are key matches in all the major continental leagues on Friday.
Ian Wilkerson has come up with a 19-1 four-timer involving games in Spain, France, Italy and Germany which can hopefully get your weekend of football off to a winning start
All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Friday.
Friday's accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:
Borussia Dortmund to beat Bochum
Monza to beat Spezia
Real Sociedad to beat Osasuna
Lyon to beat Strasbourg
Ian Wilkerson's football accumulator tips, the fourfold pays 19-1
Bochum v Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga leaders Dortmund have not won any of their last three away games, but they thumped Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 last time out and should have too much for the league's leakiest defence.
Spezia v Monza
Spezia have won just five Serie A games this season and could be vulnerable against Monza, who have lost just one of their last eight on the road and have posted victories at Juventus and Inter during that run.
Osasuna v Real Sociedad
No team in the top half of La Liga have scored fewer goals than Osasuna and they could come unstuck against Real Sociedad, against whom they have not scored in their last four meetings.
Strasbourg v Lyon
Lyon have lost just one of their last nine away games in Ligue 1, so while Strasbourg are battling hard to avoid relegation, this looks an uphill task for the home side.
