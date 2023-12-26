Football accumulator tips for December 27: Bees can boost 10-1 acca

With many European leagues enjoying winter breaks it is down to the UK to provide the action on Wednesday, with matches in the English Premier League and Scottish Premiership including games for Manchester City and Rangers and the Edinburgh derby between Hibernian and Hearts.

Ace football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied the UK coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 10-1

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Wednesday.

Wednesday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Brentford to beat Wolves

Aberdeen to beat Motherwell

Rangers to beat Ross County

St Johnstone to beat Livingston

Brentford v Wolves

Wolves recorded a good win over Chelsea on Christmas Eve but they may have less luck against another west London side, Brentford, this time around. The visitors have lost their last four away matches, including a 2-0 defeat at basement boys Sheffield United, and they could be in for more trouble at Brentford, who have won three of their last five home games, losing only to highflying Arsenal and Aston Villa in that run.

Aberdeen v Motherwell

Motherwell have not won in 15 matches and could be in for a tough time at Pittodrie, where Aberdeen have won their last three games in a run that has included wins over Hearts and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Rangers v Ross County

Rangers are yet to lose a match under Philippe Clement's stewardship, winning their last seven games, and they should have no issues against Ross County who have failed to win any of their last six away fixtures.

Livingston v St Johnstone

Livingston are bottom of the Scottish Premiership and have failed to win any of their last ten games, suggesting St Johnstone, who have avoided defeat in their last two meetings with their hosts, should be take the points in this fixture.

