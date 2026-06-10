World Cup acca tips for Thursday, June 11: Back our double at 4-1

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The opening day of the World Cup focuses on Group A, with co-hosts Mexico getting things started against South Africa before South Korea take on Czech Republic

Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a double which pays 4-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 8pm on Thursday.

World Cup tips and predictions for Thursday, June 11th

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Mexico win-to-nil against South Africa

Czech Republic to beat South Korea

Total odds: @ 4-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Mexico vs South Africa

Mexico reached the quarter-finals as World Cup hosts in 1970 and 1986 and they can make a successful start to the 2026 tournament at the expense of South Africa, who have competed at three World Cups and never advanced beyond the group stage.

South Korea vs Czech Republic

Czech Republic are returning to the biggest stage for the first time since Germany 2006 when they bowed out at the group phase. The Czechs have modest expectations but they can edge a tight encounter against South Korea, who reached the round of 16 at Qatar 2022.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Mexico vs South Africa World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

South Korea vs Czech Republic World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

Mexico vs South Africa World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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