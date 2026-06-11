World Cup acca tips for Friday, June 12: Back our double at 6-4

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Home nations USA and Canada take center stage on the second day of World Cup action with the USMNT taking on Paraguay and the Reds meeting Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has selected a double which pays 6-4 with William Hill.

All bets must be placed by 8pm on Friday.

World Cup tips and predictions for Friday, June 12th

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Canada to beat Bosnia & Herzegovina

USA to beat Paraguay

Total odds: @ 6-4 with William Hill

Odds correct at time of publication

Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina

Bosnia & Herzegovina rate as the weakest of the European qualifiers and Sergej Barbarez’s men were extremely fortunate to qualify for the World Cup.

At the same time, Canada are an improving side, with home advantage and manager Jesse Marsch is an underrated gaffer.

USA vs Paraguay

Paraguay scored only 14 goals in their 18 World Cup qualifiers, and just sitting in and being hard to beat may not be enough to hold off a USA side brimming with home support.

USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino is in a class of his own at the World Cup and the former Chelsea boss will have the Stars and Stripes primed for their opening assignment.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Canada vs Bosnia World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

USA vs Paraguay World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

Mark Langdon's four top team goalscorer predictions at the 2026 World Cup

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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