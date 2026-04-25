Sunday's European acca tips: Our 8-1 acca from across the continent

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Inter can move one step closer to the Serie A title with a win over Torino this evening, while there are also crucial clashes in La Liga and Ligue 1.

Top football tipster Joe Casey has picked out four European matches which pay out at 8-1 with Coral.

All bets must be placed by 5pm on Sunday.

European acca tips

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:



Inter to beat Torino

Osasuna to beat Sevilla

Marseille to beat Nice

Villarreal to beat Celta Vigo

Total odds: 8-1 with Coral

Odds correct at time of publication

Torino vs Inter

A run of four wins on the spin has put Inter on the brink of winning a 21st Serie A title as they visit Torino. Cristian Chivu's men can't wrap it up this weekend but can put one hand on the trophy with a win over the Maroons, who have a terrible record against the leaders.

Torino have lost their last eight meetings including a 5-0 defeat in the reverse fixture this season, and look set for more misery.

Osasuna vs Sevilla

Osasuna have lost only twice at home all season and they should be able to add to their strong record at El Sadar with a success over strugglers Sevilla.

The Rojiblancos have lost four of their last five games and are in real danger of relegation this season.

Marseille vs Nice

Nice have lost ten of their 15 away games this season and look vulnerable once more as they visit Marseille, who have been solid at home.

The hosts need a victory in the race for a Champions League spot and are fancied to claim all three points against their relegation-threatened opponents.

Villarreal vs Celta Vigo

Villarreal have been rock-solid at home this season, winning 12 of their 16 matches in their own backyard, and they should extend that run against a Celta Vigo side who have lost five of their last six games.

The visitors were knocked out of the Europa League with a 6-1 aggregate defeat to Freiburg and may struggle to pick themselves up for the rest of the campaign.

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Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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