Sunday's European acca tips: Our 8-1 acca from across the continent

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Cristian Chivu left Parma to lead Inter Milan back to the top of Serie A, and they can secure the title with a win over his former side on Sunday.

That clash features in Aaron Rogan’s Sunday evening European fourfold, which comes in just shy of 8/1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 5.30pm on Sunday

European acca tips

Racing Post football expert Aaron Rogan has picked:

Over 3.5 goals in Anderlecht vs Club Brugge

Over 2.5 goals in SC Freiburg vs Wolfsburg

Over 2.5 goals in Inter Milan vs Parma

Over 2.5 goals in Espanyol vs Real Madrid

Total odds: @ 7.85-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Anderlecht vs Club Brugge 5.30pm

Club Brugge face a difficult test in their bid for the Belgian title, as they head to an Anderlecht side who won all their home meetings with the top five before the league split.

Brugge won 4-2 when the sides met last month, while they played out a 2-2 draw in March. The away side have scored 25 goals across their last nine league games, while keeping only one clean sheet in that run.

Anderlecht should put up a fight again at home, which should lead to another high-scoring game for Brugge.

SC Freiburg vs Wolfsburg 6.30pm

Freiburg will have an eye on Thursday’s Europa League semi-final against Braga, but they host a relegation-threatened Wolfsburg side who have shipped 35 goals in 15 away games.

Freiburg still need points as they chase a top-seven finish in the Bundesliga, so they won’t completely write off this fixture. Meanwhile, second-bottom Wolfsburg are desperate for points, but they have conceded 25 goals across eight visits to the top nine.

Freiburg have beaten the other four members of the bottom five 2-1 at home, and 11 of their 15 home games have featured three or more goals.

Inter Milan vs Parma 7.45pm

While Sunday’s game is a must-win for Inter, they can get over the line in style after a high-scoring run of form.

The Nerazzurri have scored 16 times across their last five games, and have struck 47 goals in 17 home Serie A matches.

Parma have nothing to play for, so Inter could run away with this one as they celebrate another Italian title.

Espanyol vs Real Madrid 8pm

As focus turns to the future, Real Madrid are going through the motions to close out this La Liga campaign. Los Blancos have conceded in ten straight games, and they visit an Espanyol side still fighting against relegation.

Espanyol have conceded 14 goals during their five defeats to the top three, but they should be confident of adding to Real’s defensive issues.

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Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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