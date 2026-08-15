Sunday's European acca tips: Our 40-1 acca from across the continent

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

After defeating Aston Villa in the Uefa Super Cup, Paris Saint-Germain will be eyeing another piece of silverware when they face Lens in the French equivalent, the Trophee des Champions, on Sunday evening.

There are also two La Liga matches to take in while Gil Vicente's trip to Sporting Braga is one of four games scheduled in the Portuguese top flight.

Racing Post Sport football tipster James Mason has picked out four European matches which pay out at 40-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Sunday.

European acca tips

Racing Post football expert James Mason has picked:

Espanyol to beat Levante

Arouca to beat Moreirense

Paris Saint-Germain to beat Lens

Gil Vicente to beat Braga

Total odds: @ 40.73-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Espanyol vs Levante

Levante narrowly avoided relegation last season but they look set for a difficult start to their 2026-27 La Liga campaign when they head to Espanyol, who are unbeaten in their last two matches at the RCDE Stadium.

Levante lost 11 of their 19 away games in the league last term, collecting just 16 points on the road, and they have taken only one point from their last three trips to Espanyol.

The hosts have some decent attacking quality in their ranks and can swat aside a Levante outfit who had the joint-worst defensive record in La Liga last season.

Arouca vs Moreirense

Portuguese side Arouca began their league campaign with a 1-0 win at Vitoria Guimaraes and they can follow up with a home victory over Moreirense.

Vasco Seabra's hosts have won five of their last seven matches at the Estadio Municipal de Arouca – their only defeat in that time was against Benfica – and they have won two of their last three meetings with Moreirense.

The visitors won just four of their 17 away games in the Primeira Liga last season and were last victorious on their travels at Rio Ave in February.

Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain

PSG have won 12 of the last 13 editions of the Trophee des Champions and a record-extending 15th victory can be secured against Lens, who lost to the European champions on their only previous appearance in this match in 1998.

Luis Enrique's side have won the last eight meetings against Lens – seven in normal time and one on penalties – and they warmed up for this contest with a 2-1 Uefa Super Cup win over Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

Lens were beaten 2-0 by Sunderland in their final pre-season outing, the second time in four matches they have failed to score, and even home advantage may not be enough to prevent defeat.

Braga vs Gil Vicente

It has already been a busy start to the season for Braga, who were in Conference League action on Thursday and have the first leg of their playoff round tie against Austria Vienna to prepare for next week.

Braga were held to a 2-2 draw at Moreirense in their league opener and could be feeling the effects of their European exertions.

Gil Vicente beat Rio Ave 1-0 in their opener and completed a league double over Braga last season, winning 1-0 away from home and 2-1 in Barcelos.

Read more top acca tips from Racing Post Sport:

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.