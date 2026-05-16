Sunday's European acca tips: Our 39-1 acca from across the continent

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The 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign comes to an end on Sunday evening and plenty is riding on some of the games in La Liga and Serie A.

Top football tipster Tom Hill has picked out four European matches which pay out at 39-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Sunday

European acca tips

Racing Post football expert Tom Hill has picked:

Atletico Madrid to beat Girona

Udinese to beat Cremonese

Sassuolo to beat Lecce

Rennes to beat Marseille

Total odds: @ 39-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Atletico Madrid vs Girona

Both Atletico Madrid and Girona have something to play for in the final two games of the Spanish season, with Atletico hoping to finish third and Girona aiming to avoid relegation.

Atletico have lost only two of their last six and have done well in this fixture in recent years, beating Girona by three goals or more and without conceding in three consecutive contests.

Girona are winless in six and they are without a victory in eight away from home, so a home victory looks the smart option.

Sassuolo vs Lecce

Lecce are just hovering above the Serie A relegation zone and they should be pushed into further trouble by Sassuolo on Sunday.

The hosts were beaten 2-1 by Torino last weekend, but they have won five in six at home.

Lecce have won seven of their last ten away matches and this looks like it will be an uphill challenge from the first whistle.

Udinese vs Cremonese

Cremonese are also expected to struggle when they take on Udinese away from home in Serie A.

The hosts have won back-to-back games 2-0 and have lost only two in their last ten in the league. Cremonese have scored just 13 away goals all season in 18 Serie A outings and their inconsistency could come back to haunt them.

Marseille vs Rennes

Rennes look good value to beat Marseille at the Stade Velodrome in Ligue 1 on Sunday evening.

Marseille need to beat Rennes to snatch the Europa League spot away from their rivals, but an away win could hand Rennes a spot in next season's Champions League, as long as results elsewhere go their way.

Habib Beye's team have lost four of their last seven games, while Rennes have won five of their last six and taken three points in four of their last five on the road.

Read more top football tips from Racing Post Sport:

Newcastle vs West Ham: Hammers can triumph on Tyneside

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Expect a lively lunchtime contest

Premier League predictions: Best bets for Sunday's 3pm kick-offs

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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