Sunday's European acca tips: Our 17-1 acca from across the continent

The Spanish Super Cup final between Barcelona and Real Madrid is one of the highlights of Sunday's football action and Serie A title rivals Inter and Napoli meet at San Siro.

Top football tipster James Milton has picked out five European matches which pay out at 17-1 with Sky Bet .

Saturday European acca tips

Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:

Rennes to beat Chantilly @ 1-5 with Sky Bet

Lazio to beat Verona @ 11-8 with Sky Bet

Moreirense to beat Tondela @ Evs with Sky Bet

Barcelona to beat Real Madrid @ 10-11 with Sky Bet

Inter to beat Napoli @ 7-10 with Sky Bet

Total odds: @ 17.55-1 with Sky Bet

Chantilly vs Rennes

The cream should rise to the top in the French Cup as fourth-tier Chantilly host Ligue 1 Rennes in the round of 32.

The home side are involved in a relegation scrap in the Championnat National 2 Groupe B and their cup run is set to end against in-form Rennes, who have won six of their last seven matches in the top flight.

Verona vs Lazio

Lazio's only Serie A defeats since the start of October came against title contenders Inter, Milan and Napoli and they can pick up three points at Verona this weekend.

The Romans have conceded only seven goals in nine away matches this term and they should create chances against a Verona side thumped 3-0 by Torino in their last home fixture.

Moreirense vs Tondela

Moreirense snapped their five-match winless streak in the Primeira Liga with a 2-0 victory at bottom club AVS last weekend and they can follow up against lowly Tondela.

Only doomed AVS are below Tondela in the standings and a seventh defeat in ten matches is looming for the visitors.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Barcelona reached the Spanish Super Cup fine in sensational style, hammering Athletic Bilbao 5-0, and they should be too strong for rivals Real Madrid.

Barca raced into a 4-0 half-time lead in the semi-final while Real edged past Atletico Madrid 2-1 and their star forward Kylian Mbappe is an injury doubt for the final in Jeddah.

Inter vs Napoli

Serie A leaders Inter lost 3-1 at Napoli in October but they have won nine of their ten league matches since then and can boost their title chances with victory at San Siro.

Napoli are far less formidable away from home. All four of their league defeats this term were on the road and they had to come from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw at home to Verona on Wednesday.

