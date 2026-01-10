- More
Sunday's European acca tips: Our 17-1 acca from across the continent
Looking for top acca tips for Sunday's European action? James Milton has an 17-1 fourfold with Sky Bet
The Spanish Super Cup final between Barcelona and Real Madrid is one of the highlights of Sunday's football action and Serie A title rivals Inter and Napoli meet at San Siro.
Top football tipster James Milton has picked out five European matches which pay out at 17-1 with Sky Bet.
Haven't got a Sky Bet account? Place a £10 acca of 5+ legs and claim £50 in free bets. Click here to find out more.
All bets must be placed by 5pm on Sunday
Saturday European acca tips
Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:
Rennes to beat Chantilly @ 1-5 with Sky Bet
Lazio to beat Verona @ 11-8 with Sky Bet
Moreirense to beat Tondela @ Evs with Sky Bet
Barcelona to beat Real Madrid @ 10-11 with Sky Bet
Inter to beat Napoli @ 7-10 with Sky Bet
Total odds: @ 17.55-1 with Sky Bet
Odds correct at time of publication
£50 In Free Acca Bets When You Place A £10 Acca (5+ legs)
- Freeze a winning score and win a leg of your acca early with AccaFreeze
Chantilly vs Rennes
The cream should rise to the top in the French Cup as fourth-tier Chantilly host Ligue 1 Rennes in the round of 32.
The home side are involved in a relegation scrap in the Championnat National 2 Groupe B and their cup run is set to end against in-form Rennes, who have won six of their last seven matches in the top flight.
Verona vs Lazio
Lazio's only Serie A defeats since the start of October came against title contenders Inter, Milan and Napoli and they can pick up three points at Verona this weekend.
The Romans have conceded only seven goals in nine away matches this term and they should create chances against a Verona side thumped 3-0 by Torino in their last home fixture.
Moreirense vs Tondela
Moreirense snapped their five-match winless streak in the Primeira Liga with a 2-0 victory at bottom club AVS last weekend and they can follow up against lowly Tondela.
Only doomed AVS are below Tondela in the standings and a seventh defeat in ten matches is looming for the visitors.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona reached the Spanish Super Cup fine in sensational style, hammering Athletic Bilbao 5-0, and they should be too strong for rivals Real Madrid.
Barca raced into a 4-0 half-time lead in the semi-final while Real edged past Atletico Madrid 2-1 and their star forward Kylian Mbappe is an injury doubt for the final in Jeddah.
Inter vs Napoli
Serie A leaders Inter lost 3-1 at Napoli in October but they have won nine of their ten league matches since then and can boost their title chances with victory at San Siro.
Napoli are far less formidable away from home. All four of their league defeats this term were on the road and they had to come from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw at home to Verona on Wednesday.
Read more top football tips from Racing Post Sport:
FA Cup accumulator tips for Sunday January 11: Back our acca at 61-1 with bet365
Man Utd vs Brighton predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
Portsmouth vs Arsenal predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
Bet Of The Day: James Milton has a 5-4 selection from Sunday's FA Cup action
£50 In Free Acca Bets When You Place A £10 Acca (5+ legs)
- Freeze a winning score and win a leg of your acca early with AccaFreeze
Football acca FAQs
What is a football accumulator (acca)?
A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.
Can I place an acca on different markets?
Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.
What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?
The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inAcca Tips
Last updated
- FA Cup accumulator tips for Sunday January 11: Back our acca at 61-1 with bet365
- Both teams to score tips and predictions: Our 11-2 acca for Saturday's action
- FA Cup accumulator tips for Saturday January 10: Back our acca at 5-1 with bet365
- Saturday early acca tips: Our 6-1 acca for the lunchtime action
- La Liga: Yellow Submarine should cruise to victory
- FA Cup accumulator tips for Sunday January 11: Back our acca at 61-1 with bet365
- Both teams to score tips and predictions: Our 11-2 acca for Saturday's action
- FA Cup accumulator tips for Saturday January 10: Back our acca at 5-1 with bet365
- Saturday early acca tips: Our 6-1 acca for the lunchtime action
- La Liga: Yellow Submarine should cruise to victory