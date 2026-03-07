Sunday's European acca tips: Our 14-1 acca from across the continent

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The derby between Serie A title rivals Milan and Inter is the standout fixture on Sunday evening but there are plenty of other top games taking place across the continent, with Lyon and Valencia among the European giants in action.

Top football tipster Jamie Griffith has picked out four European matches to create an acca which pays out at 14-1 with Sky Bet .

All bets must be placed by 7pm on Sunday.

European acca tips

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Milan to beat Inter

Valencia to beat Alaves

Lyon to beat Paris FC

Nijmegen to beat Volendam

Total odds: @ 14-1 with Sky Bet

Odds correct at time of publication

Milan vs Inter

Inter are strong favourites for the Milan derby but they amassed 0.07 expected-goals in Tuesday's Coppa Italia draw with Como and two recent losses to Bodo/Glimt suggest they are too short a price.

Milan won the reverse fixture to extend their head-to-head unbeaten run to six games and Max Allegri's Rossoneri can prevail again.

Valencia vs Alaves

Valencia claimed a 1-0 win over Osasuna last week to make it two victories in three outings and they should be able to build on that when they entertain Alaves.

Their visitors have not won any of their last four league games and that run could continue with a fifth defeat in seven away matches.

Lyon vs Paris FC

Lyon have lost back-to-back games in a huge blow to their Ligue 1 title hopes but those losses came at Strasbourg and Marseille, teams performing at a much higher level than this weekend's opponents Paris FC.

The visitors have only won six of their 24 league games and could be set for an 11th defeat of the campaign as Lyon get back to winning ways.

Nijmegen vs Volendam

Eredivisie surprise packages Nijmegan have enjoyed an excellent season and a run of seven wins in 11 games suggests they will have no trouble improving their chances of qualifying for the Champions League when hosting lowly Volendam.

In contrast to their hosts, Volendam are teetering narrowly above the drop zone and a fourth loss in five away games awaits Rick Kruys' side.

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

