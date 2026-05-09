Sunday's European acca tips: Our 14-1 acca from across the continent

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El Clasico is the highlight of a blockbuster Sunday across Europe along with a loaded slate of Ligue 1 action as leagues reach the business end of the season.

Top football tipster Joe Casey has picked out an acca on four European matches which pays out at 14-1 with William Hill.

All bets must be placed by 8pm on Sunday.

European acca tips

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Lorient to beat Metz

Lyon to beat Toulouse

Strasbourg to beat Angers

Total odds: @ 14-1 with William Hill

Odds correct at time of publication

Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Barcelona will be confirmed La Liga champions if they avoid defeat in the latest chapter of El Clasico but they should be able to do it in style with a win over their bitter rivals.

Hansi Flick's side have won their last ten league games and considering Real's off-the-field antics this week, they look set to add to that tally.

Metz vs Lorient

Lorient have had a solid season and they should be able to move one step closer to a top-half finish with a win over bottom side Metz.

The hosts are already relegated, having lost 22 of their 32 league games, and look set for more misery in this clash.

Toulouse vs Lyon

Lyon are locked in a competitive battle for the final Champions League spot and their fine form recently means that they are holding their rivals at bay.

They can extend their recent run to five wins in a row against a Toulouse side who have lost three of their last five.

Angers vs Strasbourg

Strasbourg suffered disappointment in the Conference League semi-final but they could bounce back against Angers, who have only scored 27 goals in 32 games.

Only the bottom two have lost more than the home side's total of 16 games and Gary O'Neil's team can inflict another.

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Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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