Sunday's European acca tips: Our 10-1 acca from across the continent

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Bologna will consider themselves unfortunate to have lost to Aston Villa in the Europa League in midweek but they will hope to bounce back when they welcome Serie A strugglers Lecce to the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

That match features on top football tipster Tom McGarry's European fourfold which pays out at 10-1 with Sky Bet .

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European acca tips

Racing Post football expert Tom McGarry has picked:

Bologna to beat Lecce

Celta Vigo to beat Real Oviedo

Mainz to beat Freiburg

Lyon to beat Lorient

Total odds: 10-1 with Sky Bet

Odds correct at time of publication

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Bologna vs Lecce

Bologna created numerous opportunities despite losing to Aston Villa in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie, but they should bounce back at home to struggling Lecce.

Lecce have dropped into the Serie A relegation zone following a run of five defeats in six, while no team has lost more away games in the Italian top flight this season than the Yellow & Reds' tally of ten.

Celta Vigo vs Real Oviedo

Celta Vigo lost 3-0 at Freiburg in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie, and with their hopes of securing progress in that competition now looking slim, their priority may well be La Liga, where Champions League qualification remains a distinct possibility.

The Sky Blues face an ideal fixture at home to bottom club Real Oviedo, who have lost ten of 15 away games since returning to the top flight, with their only win on the road coming at Valencia in September.

Mainz vs Freiburg

Mainz are flying right now. They are unbeaten in nine games and claimed their fifth victory on the spin as they took apart Strasbourg in the first leg of their Conference League quarter-final tie.

That made it ten home matches unbeaten for Mainz under Urs Fischer and they can extend that impressive record against Freiburg, who have their own European distractions and have won only one of their last five Bundesliga games.

Lyon vs Lorient

Lyon's form has been poor but they have won nine of their 13 Ligue 1 home games this season and can bounce back against a Lorient team who have little left to play for.

Lorient have won just twice on the road this season, with only 11 of their 38 points being picked up on their travels. And with Lyon needing a result to get their Champions League push back on track, Les Gones should come out on top.

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Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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