Saturday's European acca tips: Our 9-2 acca from across the continent

There are a number of eye-catching ties taking place in Europe’s biggest leagues on Saturday, none more so than at San Mames, where Spanish champions Barcelona will bid to extend their lead at the top of La Liga when they face Barcelona.

Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are among those in action on a packed Saturday evening coupon and top football tipster Joe Champion has picked out four European matches that pay out at 9-2 with Sky Bet .

All bets must be placed by 5.30pm on Saturday.

European acca tips

Racing Post football expert Joe Champion has picked:

Borussia Dortmund to beat Cologne

Juventus to beat Pisa

Barcelona to beat Athletic Bilbao

Both teams to score in Toulouse vs Marseille

Total odds: @ 9-2 with Sky Bet

Odds correct at time of publication

Cologne vs Borussia Dortmund

Last week's 3-2 Klassiker defeat left Borussia Dortmund 11 points behind leaders Bayern Munich but while their title hopes are all but over, they can get back to winning ways against Cologne, who have lost four of their last six matches and are stuck in a relegation battle.

Juventus vs Pisa

Juventus are without a win in four Serie A games but those matches came against Lazio, Como, Inter and Roma, so they should find things much easier when second-bottom Pisa come to Turin. The visitors have lost their last two games to nil and could fail to trouble the Old Lady.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona

Barcelona came up just short in their attempt to overturn a 4-0 first-leg deficit against Atletico Madrid in Tuesday's Copa del Rey semi-final tie. However, the league leaders should take charge early on against Athletic Bilbao. Expect Hansi Flick's men to ease to three points.

Toulouse vs Marseille

Wednesday's Coupe de France quarter-final between this pair saw Toulouse prevail on penalties after a 2-2 thriller and another spectacle is on the cards in Ligue 1. Each of these sides have seen both teams score in three of their last four games and the same bet appeals again.



