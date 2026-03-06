- More
Saturday's European acca tips: Our 9-2 acca from across the continent
Looking for top acca tips for Saturday's European action? Joe Champion has a 9-2 fourfold with Sky Bet
There are a number of eye-catching ties taking place in Europe’s biggest leagues on Saturday, none more so than at San Mames, where Spanish champions Barcelona will bid to extend their lead at the top of La Liga when they face Barcelona.
Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are among those in action on a packed Saturday evening coupon and top football tipster Joe Champion has picked out four European matches that pay out at 9-2 with Sky Bet.
Haven't got a Sky Bet account? Place a £10 acca of 5+ legs and claim £50 in free bets. Click here to find out more.
All bets must be placed by 5.30pm on Saturday.
European acca tips
Racing Post football expert Joe Champion has picked:
Borussia Dortmund to beat Cologne
Juventus to beat Pisa
Barcelona to beat Athletic Bilbao
Both teams to score in Toulouse vs Marseille
Total odds: @ 9-2 with Sky Bet
Odds correct at time of publication
£50 In Free Acca Bets When You Place A £10 Acca (5+ legs)
- Freeze a winning score and win a leg of your acca early with AccaFreeze
Cologne vs Borussia Dortmund
Last week's 3-2 Klassiker defeat left Borussia Dortmund 11 points behind leaders Bayern Munich but while their title hopes are all but over, they can get back to winning ways against Cologne, who have lost four of their last six matches and are stuck in a relegation battle.
Juventus vs Pisa
Juventus are without a win in four Serie A games but those matches came against Lazio, Como, Inter and Roma, so they should find things much easier when second-bottom Pisa come to Turin. The visitors have lost their last two games to nil and could fail to trouble the Old Lady.
Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona
Barcelona came up just short in their attempt to overturn a 4-0 first-leg deficit against Atletico Madrid in Tuesday's Copa del Rey semi-final tie. However, the league leaders should take charge early on against Athletic Bilbao. Expect Hansi Flick's men to ease to three points.
Toulouse vs Marseille
Wednesday's Coupe de France quarter-final between this pair saw Toulouse prevail on penalties after a 2-2 thriller and another spectacle is on the cards in Ligue 1. Each of these sides have seen both teams score in three of their last four games and the same bet appeals again.
Read more top football tips from Racing Post Sport:
Mark Langdon: Take on the English favourites with this 700-1 European treble
Football acca FAQs
What is a football accumulator (acca)?
A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.
Can I place an acca on different markets?
Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.
What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?
The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.
Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.
Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inAcca Tips
Last updated
- Sunday's European acca tips: Our 14-1 acca from across the continent
- Sunday's 6-1 acca: Can we follow up Saturday's 8-1 BTTS winner?
- Yesterday's 7-1 acca won, can today's 8-1 fourfold follow suit?
- Both teams to score tips and predictions: Our 8-1 acca for Saturday's action
- Saturday 12.30pm acca tips: Our 18-1 acca for the early action
- UFC 326 betting offer: Sky Bet are offering 50-1 on Holloway OR 60-1 on Oliveira to win
- Cheltenham Festival offer: get £30 in free bets when you bet £5 with SBK
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Newcastle vs Manchester City with Betfair
- BetMGM Cheltenham Festival 2026 offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet £10
- Ladbrokes sign-up offer: 33-1 on Dan Skelton to train a winner at Cheltenham
- Sunday's European acca tips: Our 14-1 acca from across the continent
- Sunday's 6-1 acca: Can we follow up Saturday's 8-1 BTTS winner?
- Yesterday's 7-1 acca won, can today's 8-1 fourfold follow suit?
- Both teams to score tips and predictions: Our 8-1 acca for Saturday's action
- Saturday 12.30pm acca tips: Our 18-1 acca for the early action
- UFC 326 betting offer: Sky Bet are offering 50-1 on Holloway OR 60-1 on Oliveira to win
- Cheltenham Festival offer: get £30 in free bets when you bet £5 with SBK
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Newcastle vs Manchester City with Betfair
- BetMGM Cheltenham Festival 2026 offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet £10
- Ladbrokes sign-up offer: 33-1 on Dan Skelton to train a winner at Cheltenham