Saturday's European acca tips: Our 21-1 acca from across the continent

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There is action from three of Europe's big four leagues on Saturday evening as the Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A seasons, and while the title races look all but over, there is still plenty to play for with European spots up for grabs and relegation hanging in the balance.

Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid both suffered Champions League heartache in midweek and while Bayern should bounce back to form, it might not be so easy for Atleti to resume winning ways.

Top football tipster Joe Champion has picked out four European matches which pay out at 21-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 5pm on Saturday.

European acca tips

Racing Post football expert Joe Champion has picked:

Bayern Munich to beat Wolfsburg

Celta Vigo to beat Atletico Madrid

Juventus to beat Lecce

Real Betis to beat Real Sociedad

Total odds: @ 21.61-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich were unable to overturn a 5-4 first-leg deficit in their Champions League semi-final tie against PSG this week but they should have more joy against Wolfsburg.

The German champions won January's reverse fixture 8-1 and Wolfsburg have lost ten of their 16 home games this season.

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo

Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid may struggle to lift themselves following their Champions League exit, so look for Celta Vigo to boost their European hopes with an away victory.

Atleti have little to play for and Vigo, who have claimed 27 of their 47 La Liga points on their travels, can profit.

Lecce vs Juventus

Juventus have been off the pace for most of the season but are unbeaten in nine games and can extend that streak to ten against Lecce.

Saturday's hosts are not quite safe and may struggle to break through a Juve defence that has kept five clean sheets in a row.

Real Sociedad vs Real Betis

Real Sociedad's season is winding down after they won the Copa del Rey but Real Betis are still looking to secure European football for next season.

It's a long trip to Anoeta, but Betis can make the most of it by beating their Basque hosts.

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Football accumulator tips for Saturday, May 9: Back our acca at 9-1

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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