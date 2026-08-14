Saturday's European acca tips: Our 18-1 acca from across the continent

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The European football fixture list ramps up this weekend with the return of La Liga, before the action starts in both Ligue 1 and Serie A next weekend, followed by the Bundesliga in a fortnight's time.

There are two matches from Spain's top flight on Saturday evening, both of which feature alongside matches from the Netherlands and Portugal in our first European football acca of the season.

Top football tipster Joe Champion has picked out four European matches which pay out at a combined 17.8-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 6.30pm on Saturday.

European acca tips

Racing Post football expert Joe Champion has picked:

Getafe to beat Alaves

Sevilla to beat Rayo Vallecano

PSV to beat Excelsior

Porto to beat Rio Ave

Total odds: @ 17.8-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Alaves vs Getafe

Getafe look overpriced for this trip to the Basque Country to face Alaves, who ended last season a point above the relegation places despite finishing in 14th spot.

The visitors had a much better campaign and were strong on their travels, claiming 24 points. They have signed well and can make a positive start to the season.

Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano

Sevilla found their home form when they needed it most last term, beating Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad and Espanyol from April onwards to help secure their survival.

Rayo Vallecano were the superior side last season, but the Madrid club have lost head coach Inigo Perez to Villarreal and have had off-field problems regarding serious health and safety issues at their home ground. It would be no surprise if they start slowly.

Excelsior vs PSV

PSV will have to contend this season without Moroccan World Cup star Ismael Saibari, who has left for Bayern Munich, but the Dutch champions should still be far too strong for Excelsior.

The Eindhoven outfit could only draw with Fortuna Sittard last week, but they've won their last 13 Eredivisie matches against their hosts and should earn a first win of the campaign.

Rio Ave vs Porto

Porto began the defence of their Primeira Liga title with a comfortable 2-0 win over Alverca last weekend and should double up at Rio Ave.

The home side won just three times on their own patch last season and were beaten at Gil Vicente in their season opener.

Read more top acca tips for Saturday:

Football accumulator tips for Saturday, August 15

Both teams to score acca predictions

Jack Ogalbe has a 26-1 selection for the 12.30pm kick-offs

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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