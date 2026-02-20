Saturday's European acca tips: Our 15-1 acca from across the continent

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

A number of European football heavyweights are in action on Saturday evening including Serie A leaders Inter, who head to Lecce in a bid to bolster their cushion at the top, and Paris Saint-Germain, who have work to do in Ligue 1.

Saturday's standout fixture, however, comes from the Bundesliga as RB Leipzig host Borussia Dortmund.

Top football tipster Joe Champion has picked out four European matches which pay out at over 15-1 with Sky Bet .

All bets must be placed by 5pm on Saturday.

European acca tips

Racing Post football expert Joe Champion has picked:

Inter to beat Lecce

Borussia Dortmund to beat RB Leipzig

Both teams to score in Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol

Both teams to score in Paris Saint-Germain vs Metz



Total odds: @ 15.5-1 with Sky Bet

Odds correct at time of publication

Lecce vs Inter

No team in Italy's top flight have scored fewer goals than Lecce's meagre tally of 17 this season so it is difficult to see them stopping Serie A leaders Inter, who haven't conceded a goal in seven of the last nine Serie A meetings with the Serie A strugglers.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund are in excellent form, unbeaten in their last 15 Bundesliga games, and going for a seventh successive win. They beat Atalanta 2-0 in midweek and can follow up with another success. Leipzig have lost five of their last ten matches and could fall to another defeat.

Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol

There looks set to be goals in this one. Atletico Madrid have to push forward following back-to-back league losses to Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano, while Espanyol need to get going again after claiming just two points from their last seven games.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Metz

Paris Saint-Germain have been far from perfect, losing to Rennes last weekend to relinquish top spot in Ligue 1 and being given a big scare by Monaco in their midweek Champions League playoff. Both teams have scored in four of the last six meetings and that bet can land once again.

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

