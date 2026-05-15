Saturday Scottish Premiership acca tips: Our 7-1 treble for top-flight action

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The Scottish Premiership title race is going down to the wire, with Celtic and Hearts battling it out in a final-game shootout to top the tree.

Elsewhere Motherwell and Hibs are scrapping for fourth and a European place while Rangers are looking to avoid losing five league games in a row for the first time since 1983 as they face Falkirk.

Top football tipster Joe Casey has a bet for all three of the crucial 12.30pm matches, which pays out at 7-1 with Coral.

All bets must be placed by 12.30pm on Saturday

Saturday Scottish 12.30pm acca tips

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Celtic to beat Hearts

Rangers to beat Falkirk

Motherwell to beat Hibs

Total odds: @ 7-1 with Coral

Odds correct at time of publication

Celtic vs Hearts

An extremely controversial late penalty which saw Celtic beat Motherwell in midweek has dramatically altered the dynamic of this final-game shootout between the top two. If Celtic win they will win the title, while if Hearts avoid defeat they will be crowned winners for the first time since 1960.

It has been an incredible effort from Derek McInnes' men this season, but they may come up just short. All five of their league defeats have come away from home, and Celtic have managed to find a way to win eight of their last nine league games. The Bhoys could edge this decider and lift the title to break Jambos' hearts.

Falkirk vs Rangers

Rangers are a club in disarray but can take some consolation from a final-day victory over Falkirk, who they beat 6-3 last month. The Bairns have been impressive this season in their first time back in the top flight but have lost five of their last seven games and have shipped 19 goals in the process.

Danny Rohl’s men should be able to get the better of a team which has been so leaky at the back recently.

Hibs vs Motherwell

Hibs and Motherwell face off in a straight shootout to finish fourth and secure European football, and the visitors are fancied to come out on top at Easter Road. Jens Berthel Askou’s men are unbeaten in the three games between these two this season and face a Hibs team who have lost back-to-back home games.

Motherwell have the second-best defensive record in the top flight and could keep this Hibs side at arm’s length in this one.

Read more top football tips from Racing Post Sport:

Celtic vs Hearts predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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FA Cup final: Bet builder tips and predictions for Chelsea vs Manchester City

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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