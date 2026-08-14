Saturday lunchtime acca: Jack Ogalbe has a 26-1 selection for the 12.30pm kick-offs

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Domestic football is back in England and there are six early games across the three EFL divisions, including a Lancashire derby in the Championship between Bolton and Preston, for punters to get their teeth into..

Top football tipster Jack Ogalbe has picked out a fourfold on the 12.30pm matches which pays out at 26-1 with Coral .

All bets must be placed by 12.30pm on Saturday

Saturday 12.30pm acca tips

Racing Post football expert Jack Ogalbe has picked:

Bolton to beat Preston

Leicester to beat Notts County

Luton to beat Reading

Port Vale to beat Oldham

Total odds: @ 26-1 with Coral

Odds correct at time of publication

Bolton vs Preston

Bolton are back in the Championship for the first time in a decade and the Trotters can mark their return in style by beating Preston. Wanderers lost at Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Cup last weekend, but they have had a good summer and should be inspired by the occasion.

Notts County vs Leicester

Successive relegations mean it has been a bruising couple of seasons for Leicester, but they are short-priced favourites to win League One and can make a winning start at Notts County. The Foxes have overhauled their squad and look too good for the Magpies, who went up via the playoffs last season.

Reading vs Luton

Luton were unbeaten in their final 11 games of the 2025-26 campaign, with their last defeat coming at home to Reading. The Royals beat the Hatters home and away last season but Jack Wilshere's visitors are fancied among the favourites for promotion in League One and can get off to the best possible start.

Oldham vs Port Vale

Another side tipped to go well are Port Vale, who were relegated from League One last term and will be intent on making their stay in the basement as short as possible. They lost 3-0 to Wolves in the EFL Cup but have had a generally comfortable summer and can beat an Oldham side who won only one of their final six games last term.

Read more top acca tips for Saturday:

Football accumulator tips for Saturday, August 15

Both teams to score acca predictions

European acca tips: Our 18-1 acca from across the continent

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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