Saturday early acca tips: Our 6-1 acca for the lunchtime action

The FA Cup takes centre stage on Saturday, with four ties kicking off at 12.15pm, the highlight of which sees holders Crystal Palace visit Macclesfield. There are also a number of League One matches that start just 15 minutes later so there is plenty for punters to get their teeth stuck into.

Racing Post tipster Joe Casey has analysed the early card and picked out a fourfold accumulator, which pays out at 6-1 with Sky Bet .

Haven't got a Sky Bet account? Place a £10 acca of 4+ legs and claim £50 in free bets. Click here to find out more .

All bets must be placed by 12.15pm on Saturday

Saturday Early acca tips

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Leicester to beat Cheltenham @ 4-7 with Sky Bet



Everton to beat Sunderland @ 11-10 with Sky Bet



Crystal Palace to beat Macclesfield @ 1-4 with Sky Bet



Luton to beat Stevenage @ 20-23 with Sky Bet

Total odds: @ 6.4-1 with Sky Bet

Odds correct at time of publication

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 £50 In Free Acca Bets When You Place A £10 Acca (5+ legs) NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Freeze a winning score and win a leg of your acca early with AccaFreeze CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers only. Football Accas only. 5 legs or more. Odds 1/1 or greater. 5 x £10 bet tokens. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets for Football Accas (5+ legs) only. Free Bets non withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Cheltenham vs Leicester

Leicester have struggled this season in the Championship but they picked up a vital 2-1 win over West Brom last time out and should be too strong for League Two outfit Cheltenham in this cup clash. The Robins are closer to the bottom than the top of the fourth tier and have lost two of their last three games, conceding six times.

Everton vs Sunderland

Sunderland have had a remarkable return to life in the Premier League but the wheels have started to fall off. They have struggled on the road, losing 3-0 away to Brentford on Wednesday, and their squad depth has been seriously damaged by the Africa Cup of Nations. Everton were frustrated by the referee and Wolves last time out but have beaten Brighton, Crystal Palace and Fulham at home this season. The Toffees are fancied to win this all-Premier League tussle.

Macclesfield vs Crystal Palace

FA Cup holders Crystal Palace have gone eight games without a win but they won't get many better opportunities to get back on track than when they face Macclesfield, who are mid-table in the National League North. Twelve of the last 13 holders of this competition have progressed beyond the third round and the Eagles should be able to record a straightforward victory.

Luton vs Stevenage

Stevenage make the short journey to face League One rivals Luton, with the pair separated by just two points in the table. The Hatters have improved under Jack Wilshere and have been solid at home this season, they are fancied to get the better of a Stevenage side who are the lowest scorers in the top half, netting just 26 times in 22 games.

Read more top football tips from Racing Post Sport:

FA Cup accumulator tips for Saturday January 10: Back our acca at 5-1 with bet365

The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions & free betting accumulator tips from James Milton

Both teams to score tips and predictions: Our 11-2 acca for Saturday's action

Dan Childs fancies League One leaders Cardiff to show their class against Leyton Orient

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 £50 In Free Acca Bets When You Place A £10 Acca (5+ legs) NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Freeze a winning score and win a leg of your acca early with AccaFreeze CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers only. Football Accas only. 5 legs or more. Odds 1/1 or greater. 5 x £10 bet tokens. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets for Football Accas (5+ legs) only. Free Bets non withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.