Saturday 12.30pm acca tips: Our 9-2 acca for the early action

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With just two rounds of fixtures left to go in the Football League, it is now or never territory and there is plenty at stake across the Championship, League One and League Two.

There are seven lunchtime kick-offs taking place in the EFL, as Middlesbrough look to keep their automatic promotion hopes alive in the Championship at home to Watford and League Two playoff rivals Grimsby and Swindon square up at Blundell Park.

Top football tipster Aaron Ashley has picked out five 12.30pm matches which pays out at 9-2 with Coral and Ladbrokes.

All bets must be placed by 12.30pm on Saturday.

12.30pm acca tips for Saturday, April 25

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Middlesbrough to beat Watford

Stockport to beat Peterborough

Grimsby to beat Swindon

MK Dons to beat Tranmere

Total odds: @ 9-2 with Coral & Ladbrokes

Odds correct at time of publication

Middlesbrough vs Watford

Middlesbrough snapped a seven-game winless run in Wednesday's 1-0 victory at home to Sheffield Wednesday and they can keep their automatic promotion ambitions alive with victory over Watford.

Boro need a lot of things to go their way for a top-two finish but they should be motivated to sign off at the Riverside with a win over the Hornets, who are winless in six and have suffered four straight away defeats.

Stockport vs Peterborough

Stockport still have work to do to cement their position in the League One playoff places and they should prove too strong for out-of-sorts Peterborough at Edgeley Park.

The Hatters have won nine of their last 11 at home and can punish Posh, who are flagging with only one victory in 12.

Grimsby vs Swindon

A run of six wins in eight has catapulted Grimsby into the League Two playoff spots and they can keep that impressive run going with maximum points at home to top-seven rivals Swindon.

The Mariners won 2-1 at fourth-placed Cambridge last time out and they should be able to follow up against the Robins, who have won only one of their last five and are feeling the heat.

MK Dons vs Tranmere

MK Dons have the League Two title in their sights after leaders Bromley lost 2-0 at Salford on Thursday evening and they can claim top spot with victory over Tranmere.

Dons have won six of their last nine home league games and should be a cut above Tranmere, who have lost ten of their last 13 league fixtures to leave themselves only four points above the drop.

Read more football accumulator tips from Racing Post Sport:

EFL accumulator tips for Saturday, April 25

Get our 7-1 both teams to score acca for Saturday

European football: Matthew Ireland has put together a 10-1 continental fourfold

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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