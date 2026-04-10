Saturday 12.30pm acca tips: Our 9-1 acca for the early action

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The EFL is reaching the decisive stage of the season and there is early action to get stuck into with three fixtures from the Championship and League One and two more coming from League Two.

Top football tipster Aaron Ashley has picked out an acca on four 12.30pm matches which pays out at 9-1 with Sky Bet .

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All bets must be placed by 12.30pm on Saturday

Saturday 12.30pm acca tips

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

QPR to beat Bristol City @ 6-5 with Sky Bet



Lincoln to beat Leyton Orient @ 8-15 with Sky Bet



Plymouth to beat Exeter @ 4-7 with Sky Bet



Bristol Rovers to beat Crawley @ Evs with Sky Bet

Total odds: @ 9-1 with Sky Bet

Odds correct at time of publication

QPR vs Bristol City

Roy Hodgson has guided Bristol City to back-to-back Championship victories but he may struggle to keep the winning trend going at QPR. The hosts have taken ten points from their last four league fixtures and that includes successive victories at Loftus Road against Portsmouth and Watford.

Lincoln vs Leyton Orient

Lincoln have already secured promotion from League One but they are equally determined to finish top of the pile and they should have the beating of Leyton Orient at Sincil Bank. The Imps stretched their unbeaten run to 24 games with Easter Monday's win at Reading and they can prove a cut above an injury-hit Orient, who are only four points above the drop zone.

Plymouth vs Exeter

This is being billed as one of the biggest Devon derbies in history with Plymouth on the cusp of the League One playoff places and Exeter two points adrift of safety. Argyle are chasing a fourth win in five games and should outclass their fierce rivals, who are winless in seven away matches.

Bristol Rovers vs Crawley

Bristol Rovers are League Two's form team, having won eight of their last ten matches, and they can claim a sixth straight success at Crawley's expense. The visitors remain at risk of relegation despite an upturn in form and they are the worst travellers in the division with 13 defeats in 21 away games.

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Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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