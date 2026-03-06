Saturday 12.30pm acca tips: Our 18-1 acca for the early action

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

It's FA Cup weekend which means there is no Premier League, but there is plenty at stake in the EFL and there six early matches for football punters to enjoy.

Top football tipster Aaron Ashley has picked out four 12.30pm matches which pays out at 18-1 with Sky Bet .

Haven't got a Sky Bet account? Place a £10 acca of 4+ legs and claim £50 in free bets. Click here to find out more .

All bets must be placed by 12.30pm on Saturday

Saturday 12.30pm acca tips

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Millwall to beat Hull @ 6-5 with Sky Bet



Cardiff to beat Lincoln @ 6-5 with Sky Bet



Huddersfield to beat Rotherham @ 4-7 with Sky Bet



Barnet to beat Salford @ 8-5 with Sky Bet

Total odds: @ 18-1 with Sky Bet

Odds correct at time of publication

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 £50 In Free Acca Bets When You Place A £10 Acca (5+ legs) NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Freeze a winning score and win a leg of your acca early with AccaFreeze CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers only. Football Accas only. 5 legs or more. Odds 1/1 or greater. 5 x £10 bet tokens. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets for Football Accas (5+ legs) only. Free Bets non withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Hull vs Millwall

Fourth-placed Millwall travel to fifth-placed Hull in the Championship and the Lions can keep their top two hopes alive with an all-important away success.

Millwall are rising to the challenge, having recorded five wins in their last seven league games, and they may have too much tactical nous for the Tigers, who have lost four of their last six games and could be feeling the heat.

Cardiff vs Lincoln

Just one point separates Cardiff and Lincoln at the top of League One and the Bluebirds can extend their lead at the summit with a vital home victory.

Brian Barry-Murphy's table-toppers have dropped only two points in their last 12 home league games and they have scored 11 goals in their last three wins at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Lincoln are in flying form themselves but Cardiff look to have more upside and they will be keen to lay down their title marker.

Huddersfield vs Rotherham

Huddersfield are going through a sticky spell but they remain on the cusp of the League One playoff places and they should be too strong for Yorkshire rivals Rotherham, who remain two points adrift of survival.

The Terriers are unbeaten in 13 matches at the Accu Stadium, having won five of their last seven home league fixtures, and they can see off a Millers outfit who have suffered seven defeats in eight away outings.

Salford vs Barnet

There is only one place and two points between playoff chasers Salford and Barnet in League Two, but the visitors can triumph to leapfrog the Ammies in the table.

Salford have lost seven of their last nine matches and look on a downward spiral, whereas the Bees have recorded back-to-back 1-0 wins over Accrington and Chesterfield to show that they are coming to the boil when it matters most.

Read more top football tips from Racing Post Sport:

Blackburn vs Portsmouth predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs: Blades can maintain playoff push

Mansfield vs Arsenal predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Wrexham vs Chelsea predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Newcastle vs Manchester City predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.