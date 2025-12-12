Saturday 12.30pm acca tips: Our 14-1 acca for the early action

With no early action from the Premier League, the EFL should get greater attention and there are seven lunchtime kick-offs headlined by a Championship clash between Norwich and Southampton from Carrow Road.

Top football tipster Aaron Ashley has picked out four 12.30pm matches which pays out at 14-1 with Sky Bet .

All bets must be placed by 12.30pm on Saturday

Saturday 12.30pm acca tips

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Southampton to beat Norwich @ 10-11 with Sky Bet



Stoke to beat Swansea @ 17-20 with Sky Bet



Huddersfield to beat Wigan @ Evs with Sky Bet



Swindon to beat Bristol Rovers @ 5-4 with Sky Bet

Total odds: @ 14-1 with Sky Bet

Odds correct at time of publication

Norwich vs Southampton

Southampton are the Championship's form team having won six of their last seven matches, and the Saints can march on with maximum points at Norwich. The Canaries are being hampered by injuries and remain second bottom, with seven of their nine league fixtures at Carrow Road ending in defeat.

Stoke vs Swansea

Consistency is not Stoke's strong suit but they have won four of their last seven Championship matches at the bet365 Stadium and should have too much for Swansea. The Swans have eased their relegation fears with back-to-back home wins but they have struggled on the road, suffering three straight away defeats.

Huddersfield vs Wigan

Huddersfield have taken 17 points from their nine home games in League One and they have scored exactly three goals in their last three outings at the Accu Stadium. The Terriers will rightly still hold promotion ambitions and they can get the show back on the road at home to Wigan, who have won only once in nine attempts on their travels.

Bristol Rovers vs Swindon

Swindon suffered a shock 1-0 loss at home to Cheltenham on Tuesday, but they can respond by defeating out-of-sorts Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Ground. The Robins sit third in League Two and have won three of their last four away fixtures, suggesting that they should have too much for a Rovers side who have lost nine league games in a row.

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.