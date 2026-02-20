Saturday 12.30pm acca tips: Our 13-1 acca for the early action

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The EFL returns with a full schedule on Saturday following last weekend's FA Cup fourth round and there are nine early kick-offs. Championship leaders Coventry and League One table-toppers Cardiff headline the action.

Top football tipster Aaron Ashley has picked out four 12.30pm matches in an acca which pays out at 13-1 with Sky Bet .

All bets must be placed by 12.30pm on Saturday.

Saturday 12.30pm acca tips

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Coventry to beat West Brom @ 21-20 with Sky Bet



Wycombe to beat Stevenage @ 20-23 with Sky Bet

Fleetwood to beat Barrow @ 19-20 with Sky Bet



Swindon to beat Crewe @ 19-20 with Sky Bet

Total odds: @ 13.57-1 with Sky Bet

West Brom vs Coventry

Coventry regained their place at the top of the Championship after Monday's 3-1 win at home to title rivals Middlesbrough and they can build on that by securing maximum points at West Brom.

The Sky Blues have been troubled on their travels of late but that beating of Boro should have done their confidence the world of good and the Baggies are in complete turmoil, failing to win any of their last eight league fixtures to leave them only two points above the relegation zone.

Wycombe vs Stevenage

Wycombe have won seven of their last ten home games in League One to keep their hopes of a late dash for the playoffs alive, and they can inflict a damaging defeat on seventh-placed Stevenage.

The Chairboys have beaten second-placed Lincoln and third-placed Bolton, as well as holding leaders Cardiff to a draw, in that impressive run at home and Stevenage have suffered five straight defeats on the road.

Fleetwood vs Barrow

Fleetwood made it just two wins in 12 outings with Tuesday's 1-0 victory at Crewe but a visit from Barrow looks the perfect opportunity to follow up.

The Cod Army are 14 points above Barrow in the League Two table while the Cumbrians have lost seven of their last eight games, and midweek's 1-0 defeat at home to second-bottom Harrogate was of particular concern as they edge closer to the drop.

Swindon vs Crewe

A run of five wins in six games has put Swindon back in League Two title contention and they can keep the pressure on leaders Bromley with a home victory over Crewe.

The Robins have won seven of their last nine at the County Ground and should be too strong for the Railwaymen, who failed to register a shot on target in Tuesday's loss to Fleetwood and have won just once in six attempts on the road.

