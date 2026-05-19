Football accumulator tips for Wednesday May 20: Back our acca at 7-1

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The Europa League final takes centre stage on Wednesday as Aston Villa take on Freiburg in Istanbul. Elsewhere there are a range of matches from Scandinavia for punters to get their teeth into.

Racing Post tipster Joe Casey has analysed the card and picked out a fourfold accumulator which pays out at 7-1.at 7-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Wednesday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Wednesday, May 20

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Lillestrom to beat Kristiansund

Hammarby to beat GAIS

Brann to beat Aalesund

Aston Villa to beat Freiburg

Total odds: @ 7-17-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Lillestrom vs Kristiansund

Lillestrom have won six of their nine games in the Norwegian top flight this season and should be able to extend that run against a Kristiansund side who have struggled badly on the road this term.

The visitors have just one point from their four road trips and look likely to come up short again.

GAIS vs Hammarby

Hammarby are favourites to win the Swedish Allsvenskan this term and they look set to continue their impressive start to the season with a win over GAIS, who are rooted firmly in mid-table.

The away side have scored 21 goals in eight games while their hosts have netted only ten times and that could be the difference between the pair.

Aalesund vs Brann

Brann have won three on the spin in the Norwegian Eliteserien and are a solid bet to add to that tally against an Aalesund side who are already battling against the drop.

The hosts have taken just six points from their eight matches and may struggle to live with the visitors, who have scored 21 times in nine outings.

Freiburg vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has a remarkable record in the Europa League, winning it on four occasions, and he looks set to make it five as his team face Freiburg.

The Bundesliga side have lost four of their last seven outings and will struggle to live with a Villa team who have won ten of their last 11 European games.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Freiburg vs Aston Villa predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Europa League final bet builder tips and predictions

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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