Football accumulator tips for Wednesday May 13: Back our acca at 8-1

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Another crucial game in the Premier League takes place on Wednesday as Manchester City host Crystal Palace, while the Scottish title race also faces an enthralling night of action in their title race.

Racing Post football tipster Joe Casey has picked out a fourfold accumulator for the night's action, which pays out at 8-1 with Ladbrokes.

All bets must be placed by 8pm on Wednesday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Wednesday, May 13

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Manchester City to beat Crystal Palace

Stockport to beat Stevenage

Paris Saint-Germain to beat Lens

Getafe to beat Mallorca

Total odds: @ 8.93-1 with Ladbrokes

Odds correct at time of publication

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

Manchester City have won 13 and drawn three of their last 16 home games and should be able to extend that run with a victory over Crystal Palace at the Etihad.

The Eagles will have one eye on their Conference League final later this month and Pep Guardiola's men are fancied to keep themselves in the title race with another victory.

Stockport vs Stevenage

Stevenage will have to go for it on the road to Stockport as they attempt to overcome a one-goal deficit in the second leg of this League One playoff semi-final.

The visitors won only two of their last 13 away games, losing eight of those, and could be set for more misery.

Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain can wrap up the Ligue 1 title with a win over second-placed Lens and they should be able to do so, with the hosts faltering at some key moments this season.

PSG have won six of the last seven meetings between these two teams and can extend that run to secure another top-flight crown.

Getafe vs Mallorca

Getafe's attritional style of football may not have won them many style points but it has been incredibly successful and they are in line for a European spot as a result.

They can move one step closer with a win over Mallorca, who have lost 12 of their 17 away games this season.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Stockport vs Stevenage predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has a 17-10 selection from Ligue 1

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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