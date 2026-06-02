Football accumulator tips for Wednesday June 3: Back our acca at 10-1

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Preparations continue for the World Cup, with some of the key contenders facing off on Wednesday as Netherlands host Algeria.

Racing Post tipster Joe Casey has analysed the card and picked out a fourfold accumulator which pays out at 10-1 with Coral.

All bets must be placed by 7pm on Wednesday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Wednesday, June 3

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Denmark to beat DR Congo

Netherlands to beat Algeria

Nigeria to beat Poland

Italy to beat Luxembourg

Total odds: @ 10-1 with Coral

Odds correct at time of publication

Denmark vs DR Congo

Denmark looked set to compete at this year's World Cup before a disastrous 4-2 defeat to Scotland was compounded by a penalty shootout defeat to the Czech Republic in the playoffs.

Nevertheless they remain a quality outfit and should be too strong for DR Congo, who are 26 places below them in FIFA's rankings.

Netherlands vs Algeria

Netherlands are unbeaten in their last 14 home games, winning ten of those, and they should be too strong for an Algeria side who were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations at the quarter-final stage by Nigeria.

Both teams are going to the World Cup and the hosts are taken to secure a win before they depart for the United States.

Poland vs Nigeria

Poland have lost two on the spin following their 2-0 defeat to Ukraine last time out and they look vulnerable to Nigeria when the pair meet in this friendly.

The Super Eagles are without a defeat in 90 minutes in their last 11 games, winning eight of them, and could spring a surprise.

Luxembourg vs Italy

Luxembourg lost all six of their World Cup qualifiers, scoring just once, and they look set to be outclassed by an inexperienced Italian side.

The Azzurri have called up 20 uncapped players but should have little issue getting the better of their lowly opponents.

Read more from the Racing Post:

New-look PSG set to dominate after successive Champions League titles

England's predicted starting line-up for World Cup opener against Croatia

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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