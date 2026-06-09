Football accumulator tips for Wednesday, June 10: Back our acca at 5-1

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England complete their World Cup preparations with a friendly against Costa Rica, while fellow finalists Portugal take on Nigeria.

Racing Post expert Henry Hardwicke has selected a treble which pays out at 5.15-1 with Paddy Power

All bets must be placed by 8.45pm on Wednesday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Wednesday, June 10

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Portugal to win to nil v Nigeria

Over 2.5 goals in England v Costa Rica

Algeria to beat Bolivia

Total odds: @ 5.15-1 with Paddy Power

Odds correct at time of publication

Portugal vs Nigeria

Portugal's strength is the way they control and dictate the play and they can call on PSG duo Vitinha and Joao Neves, plus Bruno Fernandes in a classy midfield unit. Roberto Martinez's men are likely to stifle non-qualifiers Nigeria and win without conceding.

England vs Costa Rica

England's stop-start performances and an underwhelming 1-0 victory over New Zealand has left the Three Lions needing to provide a buzz going into the World Cup and Thomas Tuchel's men can improve when they take on Costa Rica. Backing over 2.5 goals looks the best way to side with a comfortable England success.

Algeria vs Bolivia

A depleted Bolivia side conceded 20 efforts on goal and were thrashed 4-0 by Scotland on Saturday, and Algeria can complete their World Cup preparations with a comfortable success in Kansas.

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Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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