Football accumulator tips for Wednesday July 29: Back our Champions League acca at 11-2

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Champions League qualifying continues on Wednesday, when there will be eight second legs, including an intriguing battle between Gornik Zabrze and Fenerbahce and Larne's trip to Red Star.

Football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied the Champions League coupon and has put together a Wednesday fourfold which pays out at 11-2 with Ladbrokes .

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Wednesday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Wednesday, July 29

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Lech Poznan to beat Aarhus

Craiova to beat Levski Sofia

Fenerbahce to beat Gornik Zabrze

Slovan Bratislava to beat Iberia 1999

Total odds: @ 5.73-1 with Ladbrokes

Odds correct at time of publication

Lech Poznan vs Aarhus

Danish champions Aarhus have struggled to get going this term and having followed last week's embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Lech with a disappointing 1-1 home draw with Brondby, things are unlikely to get any better in Poznan.

Even if the hosts take their foot off the gas, a run of two wins in six away games suggests a trip to Poland should bring another Champions League defeat.

Craiova vs Levski Sofia

Kristian Dimitrov's eighth-minute strike was the difference between Levski Sofia and Craiova in Bulgaria but the tables should be turned on Romanian soil.

Craiova won the shots battle 13-9 and had one more corner than their hosts in Sofia, highlighting their threat, and they should do even better on their own patch having won six home games in a row, keeping five clean sheets in that run.

Gornik Zabrze vs Fenerbahce

To say Gornik Zabrze rode their luck in the first leg of their tie with Fenerbahce would be an understatement, with the Turkish giants having 79 per cent possession and winning the shot count 15-2 in Istanbul.

The Polish side will be delighted to be trailing only 1-0 given that battering, but there was too much of a disparity between the pair to suggest home advantage will be enough for them to reverse the form.

Slovan Bratislava vs Iberia 1999

Yaya Toure's Slovan cruised to a 2-0 victory over Iberia 1999 last week and should enjoy a similarly easy win in Wednesday's Bratislava battle.

All six of Slovan's points in the league phase of last season's Conference League were earned at home and with that pair of victories including a win over eventual runners-up Rayo Vallecano, Iberia look set for another defeat.

Read more top tips from the Racing Post:

Champions League qualifying predictions, odds and tips: Fearsome Fenerbahce to progress with ease

'His Stateside form figures could hardly be more impressive' – Ian Wilkerson has four tips for the Rocket Classic

'She knows exactly what it feels like to get her hands on the trophy' – Ian Wilkerson has three tips for the Women's Open

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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