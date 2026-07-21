Football accumulator tips for Wednesday July 22: Back our acca at 6-1

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The second round of Champions League qualifiers continue on Wednesday evening which also features European action from the Conference League.

Top football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied the coupon and has put together a Wednesday fourfold which pays out at 6-1 with Ladbrokes .

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Wednesday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Wednesday , July, 22

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Kairat Almaty or draw double chance vs Omonia Nicosia

Basaksehir to beat Inter Turku

NK Celje to beat Egnatia Rrogozhine

Braga to beat Zeleznicar Pancevo

Total odds: @ 6.35/1 with Ladbrokes .

Odds correct at time of publication

Omonia Nicosia vs Kairat Almaty

Kairat Almaty went down 3-2 at Arsenal and 2-1 against Inter in last season's Champions League, and while those were battling defensive performances, it's not bad form in the context of a qualification contest against Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus.

Omonia lost key forward Ryan Mmaee, who scored 25 league goals last term, in the summer and the Cypriots look far too short.

Basaksehir vs Inter Turku

Basaksehir enjoyed a strong domestic campaign last term which saw them finish fifth in the Turkish top flight and the Istanbul outfit should have far too much for Inter Turku.

The Finnish side were held to a 0-0 draw by Veikkausliiga strugglers Jaro at the weekend and they are unlikely to make a continental impact.

Egnatia Rrogozhine v NK Celje

Celje enjoyed a good run to the last 16 of the Conference League last season, where they beat Shamrock Rovers, Legia Warsaw, AEK Athens and Drita.

The Slovenian side can take a step towards qualification by beating Albanian outfit Egnatia Rrogozhine.

Zeleznicar Pancevo vs Braga

Braga have been busy reinvesting the proceeds from Rodrigo Zalazar's big-money move to Sporting and the Archbishops have built a squad to make progress in the Conference League.

Zeleznicar Pancevo were a long way off the top of the Serbia top flight last term and they are likely to be completely outclassed at the Mladost Stadium.

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Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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