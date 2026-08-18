Football accumulator tips for Wednesday August 19: Back our acca at 12-1

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The final round of Champions League qualifying continues on Wednesday, with Celtic taking on LASK in the standout tie of the four on the night.

Racing Post football tipster Joe Casey has been through the card and picked out a fourfold accumulator, which pays out at 12-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 7pm on Wednesday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Wednesday, August 19

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Mansfield to beat Manchester City under-21s

Bodo/Glimt to beat NEC Nijmegen

Celtic to beat LASK

Slovan Bratislava to beat NK Celje

Total odds: @ 12-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Mansfield vs Manchester City U21s

Mansfield started their League One campaign with a 2-1 win over Doncaster at the weekend and they should be too strong for Manchester City's under-21 side.

The pair met back in 2022 in this competition and the Stags ran out 3-2 winners.

NEC Nijmegen vs Bodo/Glimt

Bodo/Glimt beat Manchester City, Inter and Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last season and they can take a big step towards qualifying for the league phase again with a win over Dutch team NEC Nijmegen.

The Norwegians have won seven and drawn one of their eight matches this season and should be able to get the better of the Eredivisie outfit, who have never qualified for the Champions League.

Celtic vs LASK

Celtic have impressed in the early part of this season and should be too strong for LASK, who could be without key men Sascha Horvath and Kasper Jorgensen for this one.

The Bhoys lost out to Kairat Almaty in last season's qualifying campaign but can take a step towards redemption at Parkhead.

Slovan Bratislava vs NK Celje

Celje have had a soft run through the Champions League so far but a clash with Slovan Bratislava, who beat Swedish champions Mjallby 4-1 on aggregate in the last round, is likely to prove their undoing.

The hosts are rock solid on their own patch and should win this first leg.

Having a bet at York's Ebor Festival? Click here to find out how to claim £50 in Sky Bet free bets .

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Celtic vs LASK predictions, 5-1 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

Champions League qualifying predictions, odds and tips: Bodo/Glimt to put one foot in the league phase

Football Bet of the Day: Dan Childs has a 13-8 Champions League selection

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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