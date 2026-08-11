Football accumulator tips for Wednesday, August 12: Back our acca at 9-1

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The highlight of Wednesday's football coupon is the Uefa Super Cup in which Aston Villa take on European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Former PSG boss Unai Emery led Villa to Europa League glory last season, as well as a top-four finish in the Premier League, and he is targeting more silverware in Salzburg.

There are also three Conference League qualifiers on Wednesday and football tipster James Milton has put together a fourfold which pays out at 9-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 5pm on Wednesday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Wednesday, August 12

Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:

Rapid Vienna to beat Paide Linnameeskond

Copenhagen to beat Debrecen

Katowice to beat Hapoel Tel Aviv

Draw in Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa

Total odds: @ 9-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Rapid Vienna vs Paide Linnameeskond

Rapid Vienna seized control of their Conference League qualifying tie against Paide Linnameeskond with a 4-1 first-leg win in Estonia last week.

Three of Rapid's goals came in the final ten minutes but they were good value for the victory, firing 11 shots on target, and should complete the job in style at home.

Copenhagen vs Debrecen

Copenhagen lead Debrecen 3-0 after the away leg of their tie in the third qualifying round and the Danes look rock-solid favourites with home advantage.

They have scored 14 goals in five competitive fixtures this season and found the net 17 times in seven European home games last term.

Katowice vs Hapoel Tel Aviv

Katowice trail Hapoel Tel Aviv 2-0 in their Conference League qualifying tie but the Poles should be backed for victory at home.

They overturned a first-leg deficit against Zilina in the previous round, winning 3-1 in the return fixture, and beat Radomiak Radom by the same scoreline in their opening home fixture of this season's Ekstraklasa.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa

Paris Saint-Germain needed penalties to see off Tottenham in the Uefa Super Cup and Arsenal in the Champions League final last season.

The draw in 90 minutes is an appealing bet again when PSG face Aston Villa in the Super Cup in Salzburg.

Several of PSG's World Cup stars returned to training only on Monday and they survived a scare against Villa in the 2024-25 Champions League quarter-finals, edging through 5-4 on aggregate.

BUY THE BIG KICK-OFF NOW

Make sure to pick up a copy of The Big Kick-Off , your ultimate guide to the 2026-27 football season featuring unrivalled opinion from Racing Post Sport's team of experts plus all the odds, stats and more.

Click here to order a paper copy from the Racing Post shop, or click here to download the PDF version.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Uefa Super Cup: PSG vs Aston Villa predictions, Bet Builder, team news and odds



Nick Goff: Terrific Thiago can fire Brentford to new heights

2026-27 Premier League predictions: our Expert Jury have all bases covered

Premier League 2026-27 Specials: Player of the Year, handicap, most assists and more

Premier League 2026-27 title predictions, outright odds and best bets

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.