Football accumulator tips for Wednesday April 29: Back our both teams to score acca at 7-1

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Champions League semi-finals and domestic playoff matches can be cagey encounters. However, that is unlikely to be the case on Tuesday, with goals expected to flow when Arsenal head to Atletico Madrid and throughout the English football pyramid.

Football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied the coupon to create a both teams to score acca which pays out at 7-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Wednesday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Wednesday, April 29

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked both teams to score in:

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal

Boreham Wood vs Forest Green

Dorking vs Maidenhead

Tromso vs Brann

Total odds: @ 7-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal

Diego Simeone's days as a defensive coach are over and the 32 goals Atletico Madrid's eight Champions League league-phase games produced suggests Arsenal won't be able to sit back in the fashion they like to in the first leg of their semi-final.

Mikel Arteta's side will be forced out of their shell by Atleti and backing both teams to score, which has landed in eight of Atletico's last nine games and four of the Gunners' last five on the road, looks a solid selection at the Metropolitano.

Boreham Wood vs Forest Green

Despite finishing nine points above their visitors, Boreham Wood may have to work hard in this National League playoff as Forest Green ended the league season in fine scoring form, netting 18 times in their final six matches.

Robbie Savage's Green Army will have their work cut out at the other end, though, given their hosts have scored13 goals in their last five games, so it would be no surprise to see both teams hit the targetin this playoff clash, just as they did in both regular-season meetings.

Dorking vs Maidenhead

No wins in their final five games cost Dorking the National League South title and Marc White will be eager for his side to bounce back in the playoffs.

Expect Wanderers to come out on the front foot in this clash with in-form Maidenhead and that should lead to an exciting affair, with both teams to score set to land for the fifth Dorking game in a row.

Tromso vs Brann

Eliteserien leaders Tromso put their unbeaten record on the line against Brann and while they should have enough to see off their lowly visitors, they may be breached while doing so.

Only three teams have scored more goals than Brann's 11 in the Norwegian top flight this term and they were on target when the teams met last month.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Football Bet Of The Day: Jamie Griffith has a 10-11 selection for Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal in the Champions League

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal: Champions League predictions, team news, betting tips and odds

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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