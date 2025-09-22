Football accumulator tips for Tuesday September 23: Back our acca at 9-1 with bet365

The EFL Cup continues with another eight ties including an intriguing all-Premier League affair between Wolves and Everton.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Burnley to beat Cardiff @ 4-7



Fulham to beat Cambridge @ 2-11



Wigan to beat Wycombe @ 5-4



Everton to beat Wolves @ 11-8

Total odds: @ 9-1

Odds correct at time of publication

Burnley vs Cardiff

Burnley are competing well in the Premier League and can enjoy a night off from the grind of their survival battle by defeating League One highflyers Cardiff in the EFL Cup third round.

Fulham vs Cambridge United

Fulham are genuine contenders for the EFL Cup and should breeze through to the round of 16 with a home win over League Two Cambridge.

Wigan vs Wycombe

Wigan were stung by a 4-1 weekend defeat at Bolton, but they can bounce back with an EFL Cup win at home to League One rivals Wycombe, who have been struggling on their travels.

Wolves vs Everton

Everton were far from disgraced in Saturday's Merseyside derby and they can respond with an EFL Cup victory away to Wolves, who are propping up the Premier League with no points from five games.

