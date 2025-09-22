Racing Post logo
Acca Tips

Football accumulator tips for Tuesday September 23: Back our acca at 9-1 with bet365

Want top football acca tips for Tuesday's EFL Cup matches? Dan Childs's fourfold pays out at 9-1 with bet365

The EFL Cup continues with another eight ties including an intriguing all-Premier League affair between Wolves and Everton.

Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays out at 9-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Tuesday. Click the link below to add directly to your bet365 betslip.

Haven't got a bet365 account? Click here to sign up and claim £30 in FREE BETS

Accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Burnley to beat Cardiff @ 4-7 with bet365

Fulham to beat Cambridge @ 2-11 with bet365

Wigan to beat Wycombe @ 5-4 with bet365

Everton to beat Wolves @ 11-8 with bet365

Total odds: @ 9-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Burnley vs Cardiff

Burnley are competing well in the Premier League and can enjoy a night off from the grind of their survival battle by defeating League One highflyers Cardiff in the EFL Cup third round.

Fulham vs Cambridge United

Fulham are genuine contenders for the EFL Cup and should breeze through to the round of 16 with a home win over League Two Cambridge.

Wigan vs Wycombe

Wigan were stung by a 4-1 weekend defeat at Bolton, but they can bounce back with an EFL Cup win at home to League One rivals Wycombe, who have been struggling on their travels.

Wolves vs Everton

Everton were far from disgraced in Saturday's Merseyside derby and they can respond with an EFL Cup victory away to Wolves, who are propping up the Premier League with no points from five games.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Liverpool vs Southampton predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder 

EFL Cup third round predictions, betting odds and tips: Toffees can manage Molineux mission 

Ryder Cup 2025: Steve Palmer's Bethpage Black course guide, start time, odds and how to watch 

WTA China Open outright winner odds, predictions and tennis betting tips: Tenacious Anisimova may spearhead Swiatek's challenge 

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?
A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?
Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?
The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Liverpool vs Everton odds boost: get 50-1 on a goal to be scored in the Merseyside derby

icon
Betting offers
icon
Betting offers
icon
Betting offers
icon
Betting offers
