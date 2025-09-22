- More
Football accumulator tips for Tuesday September 23: Back our acca at 9-1 with bet365
Want top football acca tips for Tuesday's EFL Cup matches? Dan Childs's fourfold pays out at 9-1 with bet365
The EFL Cup continues with another eight ties including an intriguing all-Premier League affair between Wolves and Everton.
Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays out at 9-1 with bet365.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Burnley to beat Cardiff @ 4-7 with bet365
Fulham to beat Cambridge @ 2-11 with bet365
Wigan to beat Wycombe @ 5-4 with bet365
Everton to beat Wolves @ 11-8 with bet365
Total odds: @ 9-1 with bet365
Odds correct at time of publication
Burnley vs Cardiff
Burnley are competing well in the Premier League and can enjoy a night off from the grind of their survival battle by defeating League One highflyers Cardiff in the EFL Cup third round.
Fulham vs Cambridge United
Fulham are genuine contenders for the EFL Cup and should breeze through to the round of 16 with a home win over League Two Cambridge.
Wigan vs Wycombe
Wigan were stung by a 4-1 weekend defeat at Bolton, but they can bounce back with an EFL Cup win at home to League One rivals Wycombe, who have been struggling on their travels.
Wolves vs Everton
Everton were far from disgraced in Saturday's Merseyside derby and they can respond with an EFL Cup victory away to Wolves, who are propping up the Premier League with no points from five games.
Football acca FAQs
What is a football accumulator (acca)?
A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.
Can I place an acca on different markets?
Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.
What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?
The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.
