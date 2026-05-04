Football accumulator tips for Tuesday May 5: Back our acca at 13-1

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Last week's 1-1 draw in Madrid means Arsenal are in the driving seat in their tie with Atletico and they look set to book their spot in a first Champions League final since 2006 on Tuesday.

The Scottish Championship, League One and League Two playoffs also get underway on Tuesday and football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied the coupon to create an acca which pays out at 13-1 with Hills.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Tuesday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday May 5

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Arsenal to beat Atletico Madrid

Airdrieonians to beat Alloa

Stenhousemuir to beat Queen of the South

Rosario Central to beat Libertad

Total odds: @ 13-1 with Hills

Odds correct at time of publication

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid

The Gunners will be delighted to be heading back to London with this tie all-square as a record nine wins in their last 11 home matches suggests a noisy Emirates can help them see off Atletico, whose five losses in seven away games do little to inspire confidence.

Alloa vs Airdrieonians

Given Airdrieonians went unbeaten in their final four games of the Championship campaign and Alloa lost their last two in League One, it is hard to envisage an upset in the first leg of this promotion/relegation playoff.

Queen of the South vs Stenhousemuir

A nine-game unbeaten run has made Queen of the South favourites for their first leg against Stenhousemuir. However, the visitors finished 13 points above the Doonhamers and only two off title-winners Inverness, so expect their quality to show in Dumfries.

Rosario Central vs Libertad

This top-vs-bottom clash in Group H of the Copa Libertadores should only go one way. Leaders Rosario have won four of their last five games while Libertad, who were beaten 1-0 by Central in Paraguay just last month, have lost three of their last five.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Bet Builder: Aaron Ashley has a 17-2 treble for Tuesday's Champions League showdown

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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