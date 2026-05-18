Football accumulator tips for Tuesday, May 19: Back our acca at 6-1

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The domestic seasons around Europe are winding down, but there are two Premier League games on Tuesday, as well as European qualification and relegation group action on the continent.

The Copa Libertadores is also on the agenda, and top football tipster Jack Ogalbe has studied the coupon and has put together a Tuesday fourfold which pays out at 6-1 with Ladbrokes .

All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Tuesday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday, May 19

Racing Post football expert Jack Ogalbe has picked:

Manchester City to beat Bournemouth

Chelsea to beat Tottenham

Genk to beat Antwerp

Fluminense to beat Bolivar

Total odds: @ 6-1 with Ladbrokes

Odds correct at time of publication

Bournemouth vs Manchester City

It will be an emotional night at the Vitality Stadium in what will be Andoni Iraola's final home game as Bournemouth boss.

The Cherries are unbeaten in their last 16 Premier League matches, but Manchester City are looking to win the title and are fresh from completing a cup double after beating Chelsea 1-0 in Saturday's FA Cup final.

Chelsea vs Tottenham

Chelsea were much-improved in their Wembley defeat and have additional motivation following the announcement that Xabi Alonso will take charge of the team from July 1.

Opponents Tottenham have a superior goal difference to West Ham and a point here should guarantee their Premier League survival. However, emotions could take over and they have won on only one of their last 35 trips to Stamford Bridge.

Genk vs Antwerp

The battle for Conference League qualification in Belgium looks likely to go down to the wire, with Genk leading Standard Liege on goal difference and Westerlo only a point behind.

Westerlo and Standard meet on Tuesday, while Genk have a real chance of advancing their hopes by beating Antwerp, who have lost their last three without scoring.

Fluminense vs Bolivar

The 2023 Copa Libertadores winners, Fluminense, are playing catch-up in Group C but can gain revenge on Bolivar after last month's 2-0 loss in La Paz.

Saturday's 2-1 win over Sao Paulo extended Flu's unbeaten run to four games, while Bolivar are winless in their last three road trips.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Bournemouth vs Manchester City predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Chelsea vs Tottenham predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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