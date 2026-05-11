Football accumulator tips for Tuesday, May 12: Back our acca at 13-1

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The Championship playoff finalists will be known after Southampton's showdown with Middlesbrough on Tuesday night, while there are also four key fixtures in the Scottish Premiership and three from La Liga.

Racing Post Sport expert Aaron Ashley has studied the coupon and has put together a Tuesday fourfold which pays out at 13-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Tuesday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday, May 12

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Celta Vigo to beat Levante

Real Betis to beat Elche

Aberdeen to beat St Mirren

Southampton to beat Middlesbrough

Total odds: 13-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

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Celta Vigo vs Levante

Celta Vigo are in the hunt for European qualification and they can boost their continental claims with victory over lowly Levante, who have the worst defensive record in La Liga and are two points adrift of safety.

Celta are back on track following wins over Elche and Atletico Madrid, while their visitors are without a win in seven away games and were thrashed 5-1 at Villarreal in their last road outing.

Real Betis vs Elche

Real Betis have a fifth-placed finish at their mercy and they can bolster their claims with a home win over Elche, who are La Liga's worst travellers with just seven points coming from their 17 away games.

Elche still have work to do to secure survival but they have lost seven of their last eight away games and look up against it.

Aberdeen vs St Mirren

It hasn't been a vintage campaign for Aberdeen but they made it three consecutive home wins with Saturday's 2-0 success over Dundee United and can defeat out-of-form St Mirren at Pittodrie.

The Dons are clearly better than they have shown this term and this looks the perfect time to be taking on a Buddies side who have lost four league games on the spin after Saturday's 3-0 defeat at home to Kilmarnock.

Southampton vs Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough had the better of the chances in Saturday's goalless first leg at the Riverside, but their missed opportunities could come back to haunt them in the battle for promotion to the Premier League.

Boro dominated the shot count 21 to six on Teesside but Southampton's sole defeat in their last 24 matches was against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals.

The Saints are unbeaten in 12 home games, which includes an FA Cup quarter-final success over Arsenal, and they should have the measure of Boro, who failed to win any of their final five away outings.

Read more:

Southampton vs Middlesbrough predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has a 23-20 selection from La Liga

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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