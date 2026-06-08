Football accumulator tips for Tuesday, June 9: Back our acca at 8-1

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The league phase of Uefa Women's World Cup qualification concludes with a further 25 fixtures including a Group B1 decider between Wales and the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays out at 8-1 with Paddy Power .

All bets must be placed by 5pm on Tuesday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday, June 9

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Norway Women to beat Austria Women

Portugal Women to beat Finland Women

Denmark Women to beat Serbia Women

Wales Women to beat Czech Republic Women

Total odds: @ 8-1 with Paddy Power

Odds correct at time of publication

Norway Women vs Austria Women

Norway are guaranteed to finish second to Germany in Group A4 but they can finish their six-game schedule with a victory over Austria, who they defeated 1-0 at the start of the campaign.

Finland Women vs Portugal Women

Portugal hold a three-point lead over Finland in Group B3 and they can seal top spot with a victory in Tampere.

Serbia Women vs Denmark Women

Group A1 leaders Denmark need just a point to secure World Cup qualification and they can take all three against rock-bottom Serbia, who have taken just one point from a possible 15.

Wales Women vs Czech Republic Women

Wales are vying with the Czech Republic for Group B1 supremacy and they can leapfrog their rivals with a victory at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

80-page World Cup pullout free with Tuesday's Racing Post

England reaction: 'Tuchel must prioritise World Cup starting line-up in final warm-up fixture with Costa Rica

'Got, got, need: How late allegiance switches could have a big impact at the World Cup



Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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