Football accumulator tips for Tuesday, June 2: Back our acca at 17-1

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There are more international friendly contests taking place around the globe on Tuesday with final preparations for the World Cup well under way.

Racing Post Sport's Henry Hardwicke has checked over the soccer schedule and put together a Tuesday fourfold which pays out at over 17-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 5pm on Monday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday, June 2

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Belgium to beat Croatia

Georgia to beat Romania

Ghana to beat Wales

Total odds: @ 17-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Croatia vs Belgium

Croatia have a number of aged performers in their squad, with Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic and Andrej Kramaric among those having one last swing at the World Cup.

It's unlikely that Croatia's veteran stars will be worked too hard in the build up to the international showpiece and while Belgium have a number of older performers themselves, the Red Devils have a deeper squad and can edge this friendly tie.

Georgia vs Romania

Georgia's World Cup qualifying campaign unraveled towards the end, but the Crusaders are a team which can reach a high peak.

It remains to be seen how much of a role Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will play against Romania following PSG's Champions League triumph over Arsenal but, with or without their star man, Georgia should still have enough to beat a Romania side who have lost their last two games to nil.

Wales vs Ghana

Wales will be missing key forward Harry Wilson in Cardiff, limiting their attacking threat, and the Dragons may also be lacking in motivation after missing out on the World Cup.

Ghana, meanwhile, are stepping up their preparations for the North American extravaganza and the Black Stars, led by Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo, should shine bright against an uninterested Wales.

Read more from Racing Post Sport:

Football Bet Of The Day: Henry Hardwicke has an 11-4 selection from Tuesday's international action

World Cup warm-ups: Expert predictions for Tuesday's international friendlies

Wales vs Ghana predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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